Male teen, 19, found dead at foot of Blk 89 Dawson Road in Queenstown

A 19-year-old teen has been pronounced dead after he allegedly fell from a Dawson Road HDB block in Queenstown.

The incident occurred on Monday (May 8) at Block 89 [email protected] along Dawson Road.

A video of police at the site was posted on Instagram.

In the video, two police cars could be seen at the cordoned-off scene.

Behind bushes, a blue tent was erected.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at Block 89 Dawson Road at 7:26am.

A man was lying motionless on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said no foul play was suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Singapore Incidents/Instagram