Male teen, 19, found dead at foot of Blk 89 Dawson Road in Queenstown

No foul play suspected.

Ruth Chai | May 09, 2023, 11:51 PM

A 19-year-old teen has been pronounced dead after he allegedly fell from a Dawson Road HDB block in Queenstown.

The incident occurred on Monday (May 8) at Block 89 [email protected] along Dawson Road.

A video of police at the site was posted on Instagram.

In the video, two police cars could be seen at the cordoned-off scene.

Behind bushes, a blue tent was erected.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at Block 89 Dawson Road at 7:26am.

A man was lying motionless on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said no foul play was suspected.

Police investigations are ongoing.

