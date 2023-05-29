Tim Ho Wan Suntec City outlet permanently closed from May 29, 2023

Tim Ho Wan has closed its Suntec City outlet for good.

Closed with a "heavy heart"

The Suntec City Tim Ho Wan outlet was located on the second level of Tower 3.

On May 28, the restaurant chain announced on Facebook that the outlet will stop operating from May 29.

It said: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Tim Ho Wan at Suntec City with effect from May 29, 2023."

Thanked the public

Tim Ho Wan thanked the public for the "wonderful memories", adding that they look forward to serving them at its remaining outlets.

The Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant chain from Hong Kong arrived on Singapore's shores in 2013, opening its first outlet at Plaza Singapura.

The outlet saw long queues of foodies eager to try the famed BBQ Baked Pork Bun.

Since then, the chain has expanded across Singapore and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

11 outlets in Singapore

Currently, there are 11 Tim Ho Wan outlets across the island and they are located at:

Aperia Mall

Citylink Mall

Great World City

Jewel Changi Airport

I12 Katong

Marina Bay Sands

Plaza Singapura

Tai Seng

Tampines 1

Westgate

Waterway Point

You can read Tim Ho Wan's Facebook post below:

Top image by Leonard Chia from Google Maps