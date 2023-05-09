Canadian rock band Sum 41 becomes casualty of society, will disband after 27 years

Canadian rock band Sum 41 will soon disband after a 27-year run.

Another casualty of society

The band announced its breakup in an Instagram post on May 9.

It clarified that it will first be finishing its upcoming tour dates this year.

It will also release its final album, "Heaven :x: Hell", and end off with a final world tour.

"We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way," the band wrote. "Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

An emo icon

A mainstay of the early-2000s emo scene, Sum 41 is best known for its pop-punk tracks such as "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep".

While slated to play in Singapore on Mar. 22 as part of its Asia tour, the show was later cancelled due to a family emergency.

Top photo via Sum 41/Instagram