StarHub now offering ultimate Sports Bundle with 12-month free broadband

Tensions are at an all-time high as the 2022/2023 Premier League season approaches its final month.

Manchester City is currently at the top of the table with 82 points from 34 games, while Arsenal sits second with 81 points from 35 games.

This is Arsenal’s best chance to win the title in 19 years.

On top of an already intense title race, the third and fourth spots could potentially see some drama as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs attempt to catch up with Newcastle and Manchester United.

Things are also just as suspenseful at the bottom of the table as various teams, including Leicester City, are fighting to get out of the relegation zone.

If you’re planning on catching the remaining Premier League matches, as well as other sports events, StarHub has launched a flash deal for a limited time only.

StarHub Sports Bundle with 12 months free broadband

For S$42.99 per month for the first 12 months, StarHub’s Sports Bundle will give you access to Premier+, Sports+ TV pass, Netflix, and Disney+.

Additionally, you will receive a 12 months subscription for your 1GBPS Broadband with this bundle. That’s a lot of money saved for your home.

Even if you’re currently in contract with another broadband provider, this free 12-month period provides you with ample time to switch over while waiting for your contract to lapse.

Football

With StarHub’s Premier+, you can watch all Premier League matches with enhanced features, such as full match replay, short and long highlights, as well as start-over and time shift functions.

You can even get real-time statistics on attacking, defending, possession statistics at your fingertips during gametime if you watch it through the Android Smart TV app or if you get StarHub’s TV+ PrO box.

Besides the Premier League, StarHub offers access to UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and other football leagues.

Not a football fan? No worries.

With Sports+, you can enjoy other sports and sporting events aside from football, such as:

Tennis (Upcoming Grand Slams such as Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and US Open, as well as regular ATP tour, and WTA tour)

Badminton (BWF tournaments, including Singapore Open)

Golf (PGA Championship, The Open, LPGA Tours, European Tours, Asian Tours)

Cricket (TATA IPL 2023, BCCI, CSA)

NBA

Formula 1

If sports isn’t your cup of tea, you’ll have access to Netflix and Disney+ with this StarHub bundle to keep you entertained.

