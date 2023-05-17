SEA Games volunteers take turns to ask S'pore athlete for photo together

It never hurts to be brave.

A TikTok was posted on May. 12, 2023, with over 107,100 likes, showed Cambodian volunteers at the SEA Games plucking up the courage to ask a Singapore athlete for his picture.

The athlete in question is 20-year-old cricketer Raoul Sharma. Raoul was part of the Singapore Men's Cricket squad that picked up two bronze medals and a gold during the 2023 SEA Games.

One of the volunteers ran up, tapped Raoul on the shoulder, and asked for a picture, which he obliged.

A caption in the video described Raoul as "too cute and handsome".

Then the other volunteers took turns to have their photos taken with the athlete.

One of the volunteers even did a heart together with him and got himself a hug.

Even the comments were thirsting over him

Commenters in the comments section agreed with the video that Raoul was good-looking and "cute".

Others pointed out how friendly Raoul was to stop and take photos with the volunteer.

All photos via TikTok/devin_sapphire