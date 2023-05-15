S'pore man watches crucial Man City football match at Blackpink concert

Unless you've not been on the internet or to Kallang over the weekend, you would know that K-pop girl group Blackpink was in town for their concert on May 13 and 14.

Interesting things happened on day one:

So we expect no less from day two.

Of course, at least one concertgoer at the standing pen delivered.

Multitasking fan

On May 14, TikTok user @azraei_sy posted the view of the Blackpink concert from the standing pen.

The user was surrounded by many Blackpink fans who were soaking the atmosphere and filming the girl group until the camera panned to one unique fan.

This fan was holding two phones: One phone was filming the girls on stage while another phone was streaming a football match.

In particular, the football match between Everton and Manchester City which kicked off on May 14 at 9pm, just halfway through the concert.

If this Blackpink fan was also a fan of the Sky Blues, he must have had a fantastic night because Manchester City won the match 3-0.

Man City are on track to win the title this season after Arsenal lost 3-0 to Brighton at home.

Multitasking at its finest.

Top image from @azraei_sy on TikTok