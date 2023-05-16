2 S'porean brothers, 36 & 40, arrested in Melaka after students 13-15 allegedly sexually & physically abused

Two Singaporean brothers were recently arrested for allegedly physically and sexually abusing students of a religious school in Melaka, Malaysia.

The duo arrested are aged 36 and 40.

The young brother was reported to be a hostel warden, while the elder brother was the principal and founder of the school, according to Bernama.

Elder brother allegedly sexually abused students while younger brother physically abused them

The victims are aged 13 to 15.

Melaka's police chief, Zainol Samah, was quoted by Bernama as saying that three of the students had allegedly been forced to perform oral sex on the elder brother.

As for the other three victims, they were allegedly slapped, punched, stepped on and whipped by the younger brother for being not cleaning one of the schools on time.

All of the incidents had supposedly taken place at the school's two venues located at Tanjung Minyak and Alor Gajah, and at a condominium in Klebang, Melaka, with the most recent incident of abuse happening on May 7, Zainol highlighted.

Six police reports were subsequently lodged by the parents of the students between 6.30pm and 9.13pm on May 11.

Both brothers are being investigated under the sexual offences against children act.

The elder brother also has outstanding criminal records of two other sexual offences, according to Zainol.

In the meantime, the outlet at Tanjung Minyak is still operating as usual, the police chief added.

