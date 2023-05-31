Serangoon woman comments loudly on news nightly, whole HDB block can hear, another woman screams back

Two women in Serangoon engaged in a shouting match — kampung style — to the bemusement of the rest of the people in the estate.

This was after they were heard screaming at the top of their lungs, to the extent that the whole local community was privy to their discussion.

Two-woman shout-match at night

In a video that has been circulating on Facebook since May 26, 2023, the two women could be heard shouting at each other at night, with their voices resonating throughout the entire neighbourhood.

One of the women shouting was sitting at the coffee shop, while the other woman was nowhere to be found, as she was presumably in one of the flats in the opposite block.

Without any context, it was difficult to tell what the two were shouting about, other than the recognisable slew of Hokkien vulgarities.

However, the woman at the coffee shop could be heard shouting in Mandarin, "I want to sleep already!"

Woman comment on news loudly every day

To find out what was happening between them, reporters from Shin Min Daily News headed to Block 204 Serangoon Central Road to investigate.

Huang, a 29-year-old resident who had just moved to the neighbourhood a year ago, told reporters she could hear the woman living on one of the floors above her shouting daily.

She said the woman always seemed to be scolding something or someone in English, but she could not make out what she was saying.

Huang also claimed that the woman often started shouting at 8am and could sometimes be heard as late as 1am.

Another resident in her 60s, who asked not to be named, said she knows why the woman living on the same floor shouts.

The resident explained, "She starts shouting whenever she watches the news that makes her angry."

Woman lives alone

She said the woman who moved in about five years ago was assumed to have returned from overseas.

The resident also discovered that the woman is a university graduate, was a teacher previously, and lived alone as her family had passed away.

The resident said she didn't know who the woman at the coffee shop was, but it might have been another person who had had enough of the screaming antics and decided to shout back.

The resident, who said she was already used to the situation, joked, "She's only fighting with the TV."

Neighbours unfazed

Other residents seemed to be just as tolerant.

One resident, Wang, told the reporters he sometimes wakes up at 3am because of her screaming but is also used to it.

Another anonymous neighbour quipped that passersby "share their pain" as the woman sometimes shouts at people downstairs walking past the blocks when she gets too agitated by the news.

The reporters found the woman in her unit and asked what happened between her and the coffee shop woman.

Answering in a noticeably hoarse voice -- as noted by the reporters -- she claimed she was only watching the news and didn't scold anyone.

According to Shin Min's sources, welfare groups had tried reaching out to the woman, but efforts were futile.

