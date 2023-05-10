Back

Individual SAF servicemen have 7 sq m of sleeping & resting space, on top of shared living facilities: Heng Chee How

Heng added that "the facilities are adequate and comfortable" and benchmarked to guidelines.

Fiona Tan | May 10, 2023, 05:56 PM

Events

The Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) accommodation facilities are adequate and comfortable, at about 7 square metres for the individual sleeping and resting space for each serviceman, said Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How.

Responding to Louis Ng

Heng was responding to Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Louis Ng of the PAP in Parliament on May 10, 2023.

Ng wanted to know what are the current guidelines for standards relating to full-time National Servicemen's accommodation in camps with regard to the following:

  • The number of occupants per room;

  • The number of occupants per floor;

  • The amount of living space per occupant in terms of square metres, excluding shared living facilities;

  • The ventilation requirements; and

  • The ratio of occupants to available toilets.

Details about SAF's accommodation facilities

Heng replied that SAF's accommodation facilities are both adequate and comfortable.

SAF's accommodation facilities are benchmarked to the guidelines of the Building and Construction Authority and National Environment Agency in areas including safety, ventilation design and sanitary provisions.

"Accommodation facilities in the SAF are designed to be functional and cost-effective in supporting our operational and training requirements and meeting the health and wellbeing needs of our servicemen."

Each serviceman has about seven square metres individual sleeping and resting place

He provided more details on the accommodation facilities, saying that two to ten personnel share a room and the individual sleeping and resting space for each serviceman is about seven square metres. This is on top of shared living facilities.

The rooms are designed to make good use of natural ventilation and daylight.

Typically, a 4-person room has two ceiling fans while larger rooms may have more fans installed.

Toilet and shower facilities are equipped with individual shower and toilet cubicles as well as urinals, with the guideline of five men to one toilet cubicle and eight men to one urinal.

Top image from The Singapore Army/Facebook

