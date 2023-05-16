Russian woman who grew up in S'pore loves kayaking, chicken rice, feels 'lucky' to call it home

Elena Tsvetkova may be a Russian national, but she's never lived there. Instead, she was born and raised in Singapore.

In a 12-minute video interview with YouTuber Max Chernov, Tsvetkova explained that she still gets mistaken for a foreigner by taxi drivers and clients, despite growing up here.

Parents fell in love because of Sentosa

Tsvetkova revealed that she was born in Singapore because her parents were both at sea often, and made stops at Singapore.

At that time, both her parents were working in the oil and gas industry, and Tsvetkova's mother was part of her father's crew.

Whenever their ship made port at Singapore, her parents would seize the opportunity to visit Sentosa together.

"They actually fell in love because of Sentosa", Tsvetkova shared.

Her mother then became pregnant but kept it a secret.

Later, when she went into labour on the ship, Singapore was the closest place for her to give birth, so Tsvetkova ended up being born here.

Ended up working at the same address as her birth certificate

When she was born, Tsvetkova's parents did not have a home address in Singapore.

So on her birth certificate, they used the address of her father's shipping company in Singapore: 78 Chun Tin Way, floor 10.

By a huge coincidence, her current office, where she works with her husband, is located at the same address.

Tsvetkova only realised this after a conversation with her father and her husband, who was scrutinising the address on her birth certificate.

"In a weird way, I guess I was fated to end up at a financial consultant at this company," she said.

She added that she probably learnt how to walk next to the building where she now works.

Growing together with Singapore

As she grew up in Singapore, Tsvetkova shared that she observed the city becoming more cosmopolitan over the years.

When she was young, mainstays today like VivoCity, Marina Bay Sands and Universal Studios didn't exist, and there were fewer pubs or bars around.

"There's so many international options now," Tsvetkova added, remembering previous years where customers were limited to one or two sushi options.

Growing up, she recalled that Clarke Quay used to be a popular nightlife destination.

Her craziest story from her school days was when a classmate jumped off a bridge in Clarke Quay. He was subsequently arrested and given a warning.

Favourite things about Singapore

One thing Tsvetkova really appreciated about her childhood in Singapore was its safety.

"I could be 10 and taking a bus, [or when I was 12], walk out on the streets with a friend at 11pm and nothing happens to you," she shared.

When asked if she felt like a local when going out, Tsvetkova laughed, saying that her favourite food growing up was chicken rice.

And when her other friends might cite burgers as their comfort food for hangovers, she prefers chicken rice or wanton mee.

Some activities she would recommend to tourists include kayaking in the wetlands, hiking in Bukit Timah or Dairy Farm Park, and doing a cross-island cycling trip from East Coast Park to Changi Village.

Feels lucky to call Singapore home

But is there anything she still can't get used to?

"The heat," Tsvetkova replied immediately.

She said that the heat still makes her hair frizzy, despite growing up here.

Tsvetkova, a financial consultant who has been in the industry for seven years, is currently on an Employment Pass.

She previously applied to be a Permanent Resident, but was unsuccessful and is still trying on that front.

She has not applied for Singapore citizenship, but still feels lucky to call Singapore home.

"Home is Singapore," Tsvetkova explained, "I wouldn't necessarily say it's Russia just because I've never lived there."

Top image from screenshots of video by Max Chernov on YouTube.