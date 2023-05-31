Tickets for Raffles Lighthouse July tours out on Jun. 1 at 8am

For those who have been wanting to visit Raffles Lighthouse at Pulau Satumu, here's your chance.

Tickets for guided tours to the landmark, which will take place on Jul. 8 and Jul. 22, respectively, will be released on Jun. 1 at 8am on the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) Eventbrite page.

Standard tickets are priced at S$58.85 each, whereas student tickets will be sold at S$32.10 each.

Both prices will exclude platform fees paid to Eventbrite.

If you are thinking of heading down, it might be a good idea to make your booking as early as possible, as tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Significance of the lighthouse

Built in 1855, Raffles Lighthouse is the second oldest amongst the five lighthouses maintained by MPA.

Located at the southernmost point of the little red dot, it also marks the turning point for vessels travelling along the busy navigational channel in the Strait of Singapore.

The landmark is still in operation today and is out-of-bounds except for lighthouse staff and visitors with special permission.

What to expect

Starting from Marina South Pier, participants will sail past the Southern Islands on a ferry, which includes St John's Island, Kusu Island, Pulau Bukom, Pulau Sebarok, and Pulau Sembakau, before alighting at Palau Satumu, where Raffles Lighthouse situates.

Notably, participants will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the Sembakau Landfill, a man-made offshore landfill, and learn more about how Pulau Semakau is serving a critical environmental function for Singapore.

Besides passing by the outlying islands, participants will also be able to embark on a guided tour at the Singapore Maritime Gallery, according to the itinerary of an earlier run of the tour.

Things to take note

If you are keen to attend the tour, do make sure to clear your schedule on Jul. 8 and Jul. 22, as all tickets are non-refundable unless the tours cannot proceed due to the decision of MPA and its representatives.

Additionally, you must be at least 18 years old as of Jan. 1, 2023, to participate in the tour, according to its terms and conditions.

Top image via Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore/Facebook