S'pore police officer, 45, jailed 9 months for molesting 2 female officers during patrol & team bonding

He sexually harassed and molested them on multiple occasions over four years.

Ruth Chai | May 16, 2023, 03:32 AM

A 45-year-old Singapore police officer was sentenced to nine months' jail for molesting and sexually harassing two female colleagues on separate occasions over four years.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of molestation and one charge of insulting a woman's modesty on May 15, 2023.

Another seven charges were taken into consideration.

Court documents revealed that the man last held the rank of a station inspector and was the two victims' senior colleague.

First victim

The police officer molested the first victim while on patrol between August and September 2017.

He was driving a patrol car, and the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The victim had a piece of police equipment, a mobile data terminal (MDT), on her lap.

When the vehicle stopped at a traffic light, he picked up the MDT directly from the victim's lap while touching her inner thighs near her crotch over her uniform in one motion.

After he did it a second time, the victim felt uncomfortable and moved the MDT away from her lap and placed it elsewhere in the vehicle.

Second victim

The police officer and the second victim were on patrol together some time in October 2015.

While attending to a call for police assistance, she reached into their patrol car to retrieve some forms.

When he saw the victim bend over through the car's door, he uttered a lewd and suggestive remark towards her.

She felt deeply uncomfortable and insulted by the sexual comment.

Team bonding event

Their team had a bonding event at an escape room the following month.

While she was focused on reading a clue to a puzzle, he walked up to her and used his left hand to touch the side of her breast over her shirt.

Shocked, she pushed his hand away.

He quickly shifted his left hand to touch her right arm and tried to talk to her instead.

During investigations, he admitted that he had intended to touch her breasts, as he wanted to "feel it and know how large her breast was".

The final straw came in May 2019, when the victim was seated at a parapet near the police centre's armoury. Other officers were also in the vicinity.

The man approached the victim and grabbed both her thighs with his hands.

He then jerked her backwards and forwards, causing her to lose her balance while seated on the parapet momentarily, but she did not fall backwards as the man grabbed her thighs.

The victim hurriedly got up and moved away.

Other officers in the vicinity witnessed his actions.

An investigation was launched into the man's actions, and the victim shared during the investigations that she did not feel safe in the man's presence at the workplace as a result of these incidents.

Mitigation plea

The prosecution sought between nine and 12 months jail for the police officer, while he asked for six-and-a-half months to eight months imprisonment instead.

His defence lawyer, Azri Imran Tan of IRB Law, said he was a career police officer of 24 years and upheld "general good character".

Tan pointed out that they do not mean he should be given a sentencing discount because he was a police officer, but is asking the judge to give him some credit for his positive contributions to public service.

Tan highlighted that the police officer is fully cognisant of the seriousness and gravity of committing offences against fellow officers.

Tan added that the police officer is married with a teenage son, and his wife still supports him.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the police issued the following statement:

"Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) are expected to uphold the law and maintain high standards of discipline and integrity. We deal severely with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

The police were notified of the alleged offences in August 2019 and promptly commenced investigations against the accused. Counselling support was also offered to the two victims. The accused was removed from operational duties in September 2019. The accused has been interdicted from service since Apr. 12, 2022 upon completion of investigations.

Following his conviction on May 15, 2023, SPF will commence internal action against him."

