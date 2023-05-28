S'pore police investigating 24 men, aged 17-32, after week-long raids at nightlife establishments

The Singapore police are investigating 24 men, aged between 17 and 32, for their suspected involvement in various offences following a series of operations conducted between May 19 and 25, 2023.

These operations were led by officers from the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by officers from the seven Police Land Divisions.

A total of 66 public entertainment outlets and nightlife establishments and 227 persons were checked during the island wide operation.

Four men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies and also investigated for various offences.

A 27-year-old man who was wanted for failure to report for urine test was arrested in the vicinity of Orchard Towers.

A 21-year-old man was arrested along Cuscaden Road for failure to attend in obedience to order from public servant and voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Another two men, aged 23 and 32, were arrested along Claymore Drive for suspected drug abuse.

Police investigations against all 24 men are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards criminal and secret society activities that threaten the public safety, peace, and good order, and will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to conduct regular crime and secret society suppression operations at the various public entertainment outlets and nightlife establishments.

All photos via Singapore Police Force