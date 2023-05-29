Falling metal beam pierces roof of ground floor unit at Pandan Valley

On May. 28, 2023, metal debris fell from a height at Pandan Valley.

A Mothership reader shared that the metal debris was in the form of large metal beams with "sharp edges" and metal grills.

The debris fell to the ground floor at 5.15 pm. While no one was hurt, there were apparently residents walking nearby when the incident occurred.

According to the reader, the impact of the falling debris was "so great" that the roof of a ground floor unit was damaged.

According to a photo sent to Mothership, the roof was pierced by a long metal beam. The reader said that several other metal beams bounced off into the units on the side.

The incident apparently drew a large crowd.

The debris allegedly fell in short succession, and the residents suspect that the metal pieces were pushed out of a window on a higher floor.

The reader said that police were called in, and the condominium security was alerted.

According to the reader, the incident is still under investigation. The reader also said that this was not the first time residents encountered killer litter at the condominium.

They also said that the authorities have not confirmed if this was a case of mischief, attempted assault, or structural defect.

Mothership has reached out to the condominium management for comments.

Top photo via Mothership reader