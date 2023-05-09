Back

8 alleged S'pore members of criminal syndicate to be charged for illegal remote gambling

Two of the eight face further charges under under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Offences (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

Kelsy Koh | May 09, 2023, 04:19 PM

Events

On May 10, Singapore police will charge eight individuals for various offences under the Organised Crime Act 2015 (OCA) and the Remote Gambling Act 2014 (RGA).

In a press release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that the six men and two women were aged between 37 and 66. They were initially arrested in September 2020 as part of an operation aimed at criminal syndicates.

Six of the eight persons were already charged on Sep. 8, 2020 for offences related to remote gambling. Two men face further charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Offences (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 (CDSA).

Up to S$100,000 fine or 5 years jail term for organised crime

Under the OCA, involvement in organised crime groups is a punishable offence. Individuals convicted of being or acting as a member of a locally-linked organised crime group could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both. Recruiting members to commit crimes on behalf of the group will lead to even heavier penalties for the convicted offences.

Under the CDSA, “any person who converts or transfers any benefits from criminal conduct or removes it from jurisdiction” could be liable to a fine of up to S$500,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both.

Top photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya via Unsplash

