S'pore actress Nurul Aini surprises daughter with K-pop group Treasure concert tickets

Those who frequent K-pop concerts would know just how difficult it is to get tickets -- especially with the rise of scalpers.

However, that has not stopped local actress Nurul Aini from giving her daughter a surprise.

Surprised daughter with concert tickets

In an Instagram video on May 9, Nurul recounted how she surprised her daughter Shaista with K-pop group Treasure concert tickets.

It all started on the day of the concert (Apr. 8) when Nurul told her daughter that she needed her to be her videographer for a makeup event.

She proceeded to prank her in the car with an impromptu interview.

Halfway through the interview, they are suddenly interrupted by Nurul's friend who enters the car holding a Treasure lightstick.

The actress then revealed that they were actually going to the concert together much to her daughter's delight.

According to Nurul, she spent a week prior to the concert familiarising herself with Treasure's discography - all for her daughter.

"I was so happy to see her so excited for the concert," she wrote.

Cute.

Top image via @aanurul on Instagram