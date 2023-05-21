Netflix to release special episode ‘Persona: Sulli' in June 2023 as tribute to late K-pop star

Netflix will be releasing a special episode of “Persona”, a ​​South Korean anthology streaming television, featuring late K-pop idol Sulli, according to Koreaboo.

The first season of the show, released in April 2019, featured her good friend IU (Lee Ji-eun) as the main lead.

The show consisted of separate stories, each directed by a different director.

According to images circulated on Twitter, the special episode titled “Persona: Sulli” will be released on Jun. 16, 2023.

It will feature an intimate interview with the idol recorded back in 2019.

OMG NETFLIX WILL RELEASE PERSONA : SULLI ON JUNE 16 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p92yk28iZX — 🍂 (@iuxdean) May 20, 2023

‘persona: sulli’ will be released on netflix on june 16th



it is a special episode of the “persona” anthology series starring sulli, and an in-depth interview she gave in 2019. pic.twitter.com/PQsOBZ34TF — 𐀶 (@boksungi) May 20, 2023

Sulli was cast for “Persona” in early 2019, but she only managed to complete one out of the five short films before her death, Allkpop reported.

Mothership has reached out to Netflix to confirm if the episode will be released in Singapore.

4 years since death

Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, was a former member of K-pop girl group f(x) and was found dead in an apartment in October 2019.

Prior to her death, she had opened up about her struggles with mental illness and exhaustion, as well as shed light on important topics like cyberbullying.

Fans largely reacted positively to the release of the special episode, and hoped that it would let others appreciate what Sulli had done during her lifetime.

Beautiful soul deserves to be noticed & appreciated for what she did through out her life — tar (@drheyrie7) May 20, 2023

persona sulli on netflix ohmyGod…i miss her so much can’t wait to see your work angel 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/rCjaSUac33 — 🎬⚽️ (@serenefiIms) May 20, 2023

Top images via Instagram/@jelly_jilli & Twitter/@boksungi