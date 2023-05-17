Back

Motorcycles can now park at JB Sentral Building near CIQ complex, says Johor chief minister

Taking things into his own hands once again.

Keyla Supharta | Yen Zhi Yi | May 17, 2023, 11:05 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Johor's Menteri Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi has been making a buzz due to his repeated surprise visits to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru.

This time was no exception as he made his way to the transport hub connected to the CIQ, Johor Bahru Sentral (JBS) station, to resolve parking issues.

In a Facebook post dated May 16, the Johor chief minister announced that motorcycles will now be allowed to use parking spaces at JBS building.

The decision came after a discussion between Johor’s government and Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

There will be different parking spaces designated for the public as well as for CIQ and JSB staff.

He thanked those who have made the initiative possible and noted that there will be further developments.

Site visit

In a 38-second video uploaded by TikTok user @jdt01unite later on the same day, Onn Hafiz was seen speaking to a police officer and some staff at the parking site and highlighting that the building’s parking space was empty.

@jdt01unite “Jangan kita zalimi orang” - MB Johor #ciq #ciqcheckpoint #bangsajohor #mbjohor #johordarultakzim #singapore #malaysia #fypシ #fyp #fypdongggggggg ♬ original sound - JDTUnite01

“Let's not be cruel to the people. This thing is empty,” he said.

Image via TikTok/@jdt01unite

The clip then cuts to a scene of empty parking lots and Onn Hafiz walking within the building.

Image via TikTok/@jdt01unite

“I have monitored for two days. It's not being used,” the Johor chief minister remarked.

He then pointed to the levels of the building and said that he will open the parking spaces for motorcycles first.

Image via TikTok/@jdt01unite

Image via TikTok/@jdt01unite

He then commented on the spaciousness of the area and once again appealed to the officers present to not be cruel to the people.

Image via TikTok/@jdt01unite

The video clip later showed Onn Hafiz walking to a group of parked motorcycles and asking staff to help out.

Image via TikTok/@jdt01unite

As of time of writing, the TikTok video has garnered more than 2.2 million views and 123,800 likes, as numerous netizens lauded the initiative.

Ongoing project to provide more parking

The announcement to open up the parking space came amidst the series of visits conducted by Onn Hafiz at the CIQ complex.

While he has been in his position for a little over a year, he has noticeably taken to advocating for improvements at the Malaysia-Singapore border crossings, especially with the post-pandemic recovery.

Earlier in January 2023, there were instances of illegal parking by workers at Kim Teng Park due to its proximity to the CIQ complex, according to The Star.

Later in April, it was reported that the Johor government would be opening up more parking spaces for motorcyclists to leave their vehicles before crossing the border to work in Singapore.

Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, the chairman of Johor’s housing and local government committee, then noted that there were some parking locations which have been closed due to the pandemic and still remained unopened.

He said that the project would commence soon, The Star reported.

You might be interested:

Related:

Top images via TikTok/@jdt01unite & Facebook/Onn Hafiz Ghazi

Alchemist coffee bar opening at The Heeren anytime now

It will open sometime this month.

May 17, 2023, 12:16 PM

S'porean man, 39, arrested after allegedly throwing drugs into toilet bowl during CNB raid

He was arrested in the bathroom.

May 17, 2023, 11:45 AM

M'sia set to decriminalise possession & use of drugs to focus on rehabilitation, reduce prison overcrowding

Drug abusers who possess or small amounts of drugs will be sent for rehabilitation instead.

May 17, 2023, 10:56 AM

Liverpool to face Leicester City & Bayern Munich at S'pore National Stadium in Jul. & Aug. 2023

Game on.

May 17, 2023, 10:28 AM

Lawrence Wong in Beijing for final leg of China trip, meets with Premier Li Qiang & other senior leaders

Singapore was recently upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality  Future-Orientated Partnership with China.

May 17, 2023, 10:02 AM

Protected Area & Protected Place signs updated, to be implemented in S'pore over 5 years

The updated design is more representative of the posture of guards on duty today.

May 17, 2023, 02:35 AM

2 cars, 1 motorcycle impounded for providing illegal carpooling, motorcycle pooling services in S'pore

Carpooling via Telegram chat groups is illegal and unregulated.

May 17, 2023, 01:01 AM

S'pore police warn of new phishing scam involving fake ScamShield app

Scammers pose as bank staff trick victims to download the fake app through a download link.

May 16, 2023, 11:54 PM

'The Glory' actor Lee Do Hyun spotted at Sentosa 2 days after he was in Tampines for event

Lots of celebs in town.

May 16, 2023, 09:15 PM

S'pore punters shown '9250' as 1st & 3rd prize 4D number on unofficial lottery results app. It was wrong.

A spokesperson for the app stated that a staff had keyed in the winning numbers incorrectly.

May 16, 2023, 08:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.