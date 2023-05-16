S'pore can expect more showers in next 2 weeks even as temperatures hit 35°C

Do you feel a sense of unspeakable joy and relief waking up to the long-awaited rain this morning?

If you answered 'yes,' we have some good news for you.

More showers are expected for the rest of May compared to the first half of the month, according to Meteorological Service Singapore, in a May 16 press release.

The rain is expected to bring some respite to the hot weather we collectively endured over the last two weeks.

In the coming fortnight, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds between the pre-dawn hours and morning on several days.

On some days, localised short-duration thundershowers can also be expected over parts of the island between the afternoon and evening.

Overall, near-to-above-average rainfall is expected for the second half of the month.

The total rainfall for the month is likely to be near average over most parts of the island.

With showers expected on most days, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days, with the possibility of reaching as high as 35°C on a few days.

Warm and humid conditions can also be expected on some nights when the prevailing winds from the southeast or south blow warm and humid air from the sea to Singapore.

On those nights, the minimum temperatures may reach 28°C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

Top images via Azyumardi Suntana /Unsplash