Minibus driver arrested for careless driving, elderly woman conveyed unconscious to hospital

A 68-year-old male driver of a minibus was arrested on May. 9, 2023, for careless driving causing grievous hurt at Chai Chee.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they were alerted to an accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian along Block 36 Chai Chee Avenue.

The police said the pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

The driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving.

Suspected of dozing off at the wheel

According to Zaobao, the minibus was an Asian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) social service vehicle.

In addition, the Chinese news media outlet reported that the driver allegedly dozed off while driving, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the electronic gate of the parking lot.

The minibus also injured the pedestrian as she was crossing the road. Zaobao reported that the woman fell and was bleeding from the head.

There were five children aged four to five years old in the minibus during the accident, Zaobao reported.

In response to Mothership's queries, AWWA said that they are aware of a vehicular accident involving an employee of their appointed external transport vendor and a member of public that occurred on May 9.

"The driver is not an AWWA staff, and no AWWA students have suffered any injuries. We will continue to monitor the well-being of those concerned.

Safety remain paramount to us, and we are supporting a full investigation of the accident."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Zaobao