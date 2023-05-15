Footwear strewn on ground at City Square Decathlon, customers allegedly to blame

A TikTok recently highlighted the sorry state of a Decathlon store where its sporting goods were strewn all over the floor.

TikTok user @vinnography posted this video on May 14:

There were multiple pairs of footwear on the ground and many of them were pushed under the shelf.

Many of the footwear on the ground appeared to be kids shoes and sandals.

According to the video, "irresponsible shoppers" tried the footwear and left them "scattered all over the floor".

Decathlon staff were also seen tidying up the mess.

However, as the video claimed, "the mess was just too much for them to handle".

Decathlon is popular among families who bring their young kids there to try various sports equipment, especially at the hands-on facilities.

One TikTok user pointed out that many parents treat the store as a "playground" for their kids.

Another TikTok user said this scenario is not confined to the City Square outlet:

Yet another user pointed out that this is a common occurrence in retail:

Mothership has reached out to Decathlon for comment.

Images by vinnography/TikTok