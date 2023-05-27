Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist, 30, left 'injured & bleeding' in MCE hit-&-run

A netizen is appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

According to the appeal post, which was shared in an SGFollowsAll Telegram group, the victim — a friend of the netizen's — was left "injured and bleeding on the road alone" after being hit.

Accident details

The incident took place at around 6:40pm on May 25.

The victim was riding a motorcycle in the MCE tunnel when a black car "side swept" him, causing him to skid and fall.

The driver then "just drove away", the post said.

As a result of the incident, the victim required stitches on his forehead. He also suffered from a broken clavicle, abrasions, and lacerations on his body.

The victim has since made a police report, the post said.

Under investigation

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they are aware of the accident, which involved a 30-year-old motorcyclist.

Police investigations are ongoing.

