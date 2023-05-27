Back

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist, 30, left 'injured & bleeding' in MCE hit-&-run

The victim was left with a broken clavicle, abrasions, and lacerations on his body.

Ilyda Chua | May 27, 2023, 06:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A netizen is appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

According to the appeal post, which was shared in an SGFollowsAll Telegram group, the victim — a friend of the netizen's — was left "injured and bleeding on the road alone" after being hit.

Accident details

The incident took place at around 6:40pm on May 25.

The victim was riding a motorcycle in the MCE tunnel when a black car "side swept" him, causing him to skid and fall.

The driver then "just drove away", the post said.

As a result of the incident, the victim required stitches on his forehead. He also suffered from a broken clavicle, abrasions, and lacerations on his body.

Photo via Telegram

The victim has since made a police report, the post said.

Under investigation

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said that they are aware of the accident, which involved a 30-year-old motorcyclist.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps and SGFollowsAll/Telegram

Leong Mun Wai brushes aside 'confrontational' label, says he's doing his 'basic duty' in Parliament

Leong Mun Wai: "You cannot just ask a question, the minister didn't answer you, and you just sit down, right?"

May 27, 2023, 06:23 PM

Leong Mun Wai says PSP has no past baggage, open to 'opposition alliance' for next GE

PSP's new Secretary-General said the party is focused right now on cultivating more ground support.

May 27, 2023, 04:26 PM

'Marijuana leaf' design on Woodleigh BTO block is actually Japanese maple

High-rise living.

May 27, 2023, 04:19 PM

Yip Yew Chong's hand-painted bumboats on exhibit at Asian Civilisations Museum till May 31, 2023

One way to spend the June holidays.

May 27, 2023, 03:06 PM

S'pore feels like 40°C on May 27 afternoon

Halp.

May 27, 2023, 02:37 PM

S$1 soft serve chain Mixue opening new outlet at Citylink in June 2023

More mascot action.

May 27, 2023, 01:52 PM

S'pore actor Tay Ping Hui slams woman behind LinkedIn post on 'HDB people'

"I never knew that things like ignorance, arrogance, egoism and small-mindedness were considered unique."

May 27, 2023, 01:08 PM

S'porean Valorant team captain, 24, jailed for match-fixing to win gambling bets

His 20-year-old team member who bribed him to throw the match was sentenced to reformative training.

May 27, 2023, 12:04 PM

SPF still trying to identify underwear-clad man in Hillview drain after 5-hour manhunt

Police officers found multiple discarded items inside the drain, including a luggage, clothing, fashion accessories, kitchenware, and 20 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

May 27, 2023, 12:03 PM

Tampines North Blk 425-432 to undergo repainting works, choice between TV test & Polaroid camera designs

Residents have until May 30 to vote for their preferred colour scheme.

May 27, 2023, 11:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.