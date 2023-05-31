McDonald’s China launches S$5.73 McNugget-shaped 'Tetris' handheld gaming device

McDonald's has launched a handheld gaming device shaped like the McNugget to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its chicken nuggets.

The toy, a “Tetris” game, launched in China and appears to have been made available there exclusively.

It is priced at 30 yuan (S$5.73) and made its debut on May 24.

The toy comes in a McNuggets-themed box and includes a McDonald's carrying bag.

An unboxing video, showing the game play and the ins and outs of the packaging, has been put up on YouTube.

The old-school game comes with arrow buttons, as well as a rotation button.

According to the McDonald's China website, some 400,000 units of the device will be available.

The relative scarcity of the device -- China has a population of 1.4 billion people -- has resulted in the toy being listed for sale online.

They are going for as much as S$42 to S$52.

