Back

McDonald’s China launches S$5.73 McNugget-shaped 'Tetris' handheld gaming device

Old-school.

Belmont Lay | May 31, 2023, 02:38 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

McDonald's has launched a handheld gaming device shaped like the McNugget to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its chicken nuggets.

The toy, a “Tetris” game, launched in China and appears to have been made available there exclusively.

It is priced at 30 yuan (S$5.73) and made its debut on May 24.

The toy comes in a McNuggets-themed box and includes a McDonald's carrying bag.

An unboxing video, showing the game play and the ins and outs of the packaging, has been put up on YouTube.

The old-school game comes with arrow buttons, as well as a rotation button.

According to the McDonald's China website, some 400,000 units of the device will be available.

The relative scarcity of the device -- China has a population of 1.4 billion people -- has resulted in the toy being listed for sale online.

They are going for as much as S$42 to S$52.

Top photo via

Jack Neo’s 'The King Of Musang King' makes S$1.85 million, is S’pore’s top grossing Asian film as of May 2023

Going strong.

May 30, 2023, 06:45 PM

Migrant worker, 42, wins S$18,888 in prize money from 'Squid Game'-themed company event in S'pore

It is equivalent to 1.5 years' worth of salary for him.

May 30, 2023, 06:38 PM

Japan's PM Fumio Kishida fires son for New Year's eve party antics

Kishida was criticised for nepotism when he first appointed his son as policy secretary in 2022.

May 30, 2023, 06:35 PM

Woman caught red-handed stealing 4 rolls of toilet paper from Leng Kee car servicing centre, leaves in car

It was apparently not the first time.

May 30, 2023, 06:24 PM

Healthier SG to be officially launched on Jul. 5, 2023; eligible residents to receive SMS invite

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the process has been designed to be "very similar" to booking vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

May 30, 2023, 06:20 PM

Daughter of Taiwanese actors who used to study in Shanghai apparently now enrolled in S'pore international school

Cool.

May 30, 2023, 06:16 PM

50 children & staff at MindChamps pre-school in Tanglin get food poisoning, 4 students hospitalised

This comes days after 32 students and staff fell ill at MindChamps pre-school in Changi Airport.

May 30, 2023, 06:07 PM

'Unwavering commitment, compassion & grace': Tributes pour in for President Halimah

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and NTUC's Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng also expressed their gratitude to the president.

May 30, 2023, 05:41 PM

Dengue wants to be your new boyfriend/girlfriend, but it'll be a terrible ex: S'pore doctor

“Best not to fool around with dengue.”

May 30, 2023, 05:40 PM

Marine Parade dessert stall charges S$2.60 for extra bowl as it tallies daily sales based on no. of bowls given out

Not an easy job to be a hawker.

May 30, 2023, 05:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.