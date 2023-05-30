Up to 80% off storewide for dining tables, sofas & more at MaxiHome’s east & west outlets on Jun. 3, 2023

From 8pm to 12am on Jun. 3, 2023, MaxiHome will be holding a showroom for its Midnight Sale.
The sale will be located at two of its branches — MaxiHome at Joo Seng Road and MaxiPremium at Toh Tuck Link.
Up to 80% off
There will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off of the following items and more:
- Dining tables
- Sofas
- Wardrobes
- Mattresses
You can also get free items with certain purchases.
Here’s what you can expect at the sale:
Ceramic dining table
Usual price: S$1,399
Sale price: S$699
High quality sintered stone dining table
Usual price: S$2,199
Sale price: S$1,299
Wooden dining table
Usual price: S$1,399
Sale price: S$699
Sintered stone dining table 1
Usual price: S$999
Sale price: S$299
Special offer: Free four chairs
Sintered stone dining table 2
Usual price: S$1,099
Sale price: S$499
Special offer: Free four chairs
Premium Nano Leather sofabed 1
Usual price: S$1,699
Sale price: S$799
Premium fabric sofabed 2
Usual price: S$1,499
Sale price: S$699
Nano leather sofabed (with storage and stools)
Usual price: S$1,699
Sale price: S$1,099
Genuine Leather sofa (while stocks last)
Usual price: S$2,499
Sale price: S$1,299
3+2 Seater tech fabric sofa
Usual price: S$1,999
Sale price: S$999
Special offer: If you purchase any 3+2 sofa, you can get a free coffee table.
Marble top TV console + coffee table set
Usual price: S$1,899
Sale price: S$699
Sliding door wardrobe
Usual price: S$599
Sale price: From S$299
Mattresses
If you purchase a queen size mattress of any brand, you can get a free bed frame or a single mattress.
If you choose to buy any of these mattresses below, you can get a massage chair for free.
Grandeur Palaris
Usual Price : S$15,799
Sales price: S$7,899
Special offer: Free massage chair
Grand Royale - Queen Size
Usual price: S$8,598
Sale price: S$4,899
Special offer: Free massage chair
N2
Usual Price : S$6,998
Sale Price: S$3,899
Special offer: Free massage chair
Lucky draw
On top of these discounts, both MaxiHome and MaxiPremium outlets will be having a lucky draw, where you can stand a chance to win these items:
- Fridge worth S$1499
- 55” Samsung TV worth S$1,099
- Dyson Vacuum worth S$799
- Cinema Projector worth S$549
- Robot Vacuum worth S$299
- JBL Bluetooth Speaker worth S$189
- Air Circulator worth S$128
- Security Camera worth S$60
To get one entry ticket to the lucky draw, you have to purchase S$500 and above in a single receipt.
Each invoice of above S$500 is entitled to one entry ticket only.
Once you claim your entry ticket, you can instantly participate in the lucky draw.
Giveaway
MaxiHome will also be having an online giveaway.
You can stand a chance to win these prizes:
- Coffee Table
- Llama Toy
- Ice Cool Mattress Protector
- Premium Pillow
To participate, head over to MaxiPremium's Facebook page.
The giveaway runs from now till 8pm on Jun. 3.
Other bonuses
Those who attend the showroom can get a free taxi claim of up to S$30 if they claim upon purchase of their invoice (no other conditions).
MaxiHome will also provide free car park space for all attendees for both of its outlets.
If you make a purchase using GrabPay, FavePay or Atome, you will be eligible for an instalment plan. As usual, terms and conditions apply.
But if you purchase your furniture using a Maybank credit card, you are eligible for a 0 per cent interest instalment plan (for up to 12 months).
To top it all off, MaxiHome will be providing a free buffet for its attendees at both locations.
The food will be on a first come, first served basis.
MaxiHome Midnight Sale
Address 1: MaxiHome @ 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, S368359
Address 2: MaxiPremium @ 3 Toh Tuck Link, #01-02, S596228
Date and time: Jun. 3, 2023 from 8pm to 12am
Contacts (for appointments):
- MaxiHome
- +65 8406 3358 (Sharon)
- MaxiPremium
- +65 9437 9823 (Peter Hui)
- +65 8141 8411(Christy Teh)
