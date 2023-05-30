Back

Up to 80% off storewide for dining tables, sofas & more at MaxiHome’s east & west outlets on Jun. 3, 2023

Time to buy some new furniture.

May 30, 2023

Events

From 8pm to 12am on Jun. 3, 2023, MaxiHome will be holding a showroom for its Midnight Sale.

The sale will be located at two of its branches — MaxiHome at Joo Seng Road and MaxiPremium at Toh Tuck Link.

Up to 80% off

There will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off of the following items and more:

  • Dining tables

  • Sofas

  • Wardrobes

  • Mattresses

You can also get free items with certain purchases.

Here’s what you can expect at the sale:

Ceramic dining table

Usual price: S$1,399

Sale price: S$699

High quality sintered stone dining table

Usual price: S$2,199

Sale price: S$1,299

Wooden dining table

Usual price: S$1,399

Sale price: S$699

Sintered stone dining table 1

Usual price: S$999

Sale price: S$299

Special offer: Free four chairs

Sintered stone dining table 2

Usual price: S$1,099

Sale price: S$499

Special offer: Free four chairs

Premium Nano Leather sofabed 1

Usual price: S$1,699

Sale price: S$799

Premium fabric sofabed 2

Usual price: S$1,499

Sale price: S$699

Nano leather sofabed (with storage and stools)

Usual price: S$1,699

Sale price: S$1,099

Genuine Leather sofa (while stocks last)

Usual price: S$2,499

Sale price: S$1,299

3+2 Seater tech fabric sofa

Usual price: S$1,999

Sale price: S$999

Special offer: If you purchase any 3+2 sofa, you can get a free coffee table.

Marble top TV console + coffee table set

Usual price: S$1,899

Sale price: S$699

Sliding door wardrobe

Usual price: S$599

Sale price: From S$299

Mattresses

If you purchase a queen size mattress of any brand, you can get a free bed frame or a single mattress.

If you choose to buy any of these mattresses below, you can get a massage chair for free.

Grandeur Palaris

Usual Price : S$15,799

Sales price: S$7,899

Special offer: Free massage chair

Grand Royale - Queen Size

Usual price: S$8,598

Sale price: S$4,899

Special offer: Free massage chair

N2

Usual Price : S$6,998

Sale Price: S$3,899

Special offer: Free massage chair

 

Massage chair

Lucky draw

On top of these discounts, both MaxiHome and MaxiPremium outlets will be having a lucky draw, where you can stand a chance to win these items:

  • Fridge worth S$1499

  • 55” Samsung TV worth S$1,099

  • Dyson Vacuum worth S$799

  • Cinema Projector worth S$549

  • Robot Vacuum worth S$299

  • JBL Bluetooth Speaker worth S$189

  • Air Circulator worth S$128

  • Security Camera worth S$60

To get one entry ticket to the lucky draw, you have to purchase S$500 and above in a single receipt.

Each invoice of above S$500 is entitled to one entry ticket only.

Once you claim your entry ticket, you can instantly participate in the lucky draw.

Giveaway

MaxiHome will also be having an online giveaway.

You can stand a chance to win these prizes:

  • Coffee Table

  • Llama Toy

  • Ice Cool Mattress Protector

  • Premium Pillow

To participate, head over to MaxiPremium's Facebook page.

The giveaway runs from now till 8pm on Jun. 3.

Other bonuses

Those who attend the showroom can get a free taxi claim of up to S$30 if they claim upon purchase of their invoice (no other conditions).

MaxiHome will also provide free car park space for all attendees for both of its outlets.

If you make a purchase using GrabPay, FavePay or Atome, you will be eligible for an instalment plan. As usual, terms and conditions apply.

But if you purchase your furniture using a Maybank credit card, you are eligible for a 0 per cent interest instalment plan (for up to 12 months).

To top it all off, MaxiHome will be providing a free buffet for its attendees at both locations.

The food will be on a first come, first served basis.

MaxiHome Midnight Sale

Address 1: MaxiHome @ 134 Joo Seng Road, Level 2, S368359

Address 2: MaxiPremium @ 3 Toh Tuck Link, #01-02, S596228

Date and time: Jun. 3, 2023 from 8pm to 12am

Contacts (for appointments):

  • MaxiHome

    • +65 8406 3358 (Sharon)

  • MaxiPremium

    • +65 9437 9823 (Peter Hui)

    • +65 8141 8411(Christy Teh)

Top image via MaxiHome.

This sponsored article by MaxiHome made the writer want to buy a new bed.

