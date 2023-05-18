Marsiling fish soup stall fire: 50 punters win 4D lottery betting on #01-41 unit no.

When a fish soup stall at Marsiling Lane Food Centre caught fire on May 11, some punters saw a chance and took it: They bet on the stall’s 01-41 unit number for the upcoming 4D lottery draw.

Lo and behold, those who bet on the four numbers 0141 won the consolation prize, on Sunday, May 14.

A permutation of the number, 1401, even emerged as the top prize.

The stall owner, despite his business going up in flames, dubbed this a serendipitous win as "a silver lining".

More than 20 hawker stalls affected by fire

Shin Min Daily News reported that the fire had occurred at a Teochew-style fish soup stall.

The flame spread from the stall and affected over 20 nearby stalls as a result of the soot and smoke.

Stall owners and customers near the stall subsequently took the opportunity to place bets on lottery tickets bearing the unit number of the stall.

A 57-year-old cashier who lives near the hawker centre shared that everyone who bet on those four numbers were shocked by their win.

She won S$60 after betting only S$1 on the number.

She said her aunt was even luckier, winning around S$3,000.

A neighbouring stall owner estimated that at least 50 people had bet on the numbers and took home several thousand dollars in winnings.

She had bet S$8 on the same lucky numbers, winning a pretty penny.

A small blessing despite the misfortune

The fish soup stall owner, surnamed Zheng, had similarly bet on the numbers and won S$600.

She shared that she felt happy that the accident had at least brought a windfall to those around her.

Zheng told Shin Min that she felt pleased when several individuals told her that they had won a prize because of her unit number.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News/Facebook & Sam Leese/Google