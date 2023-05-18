Back

Marsiling fish soup stall fire: 50 punters win 4D lottery betting on #01-41 unit no.

Huat ah.

Kelsy Koh | May 18, 2023, 06:54 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

When a fish soup stall at Marsiling Lane Food Centre caught fire on May 11, some punters saw a chance and took it: They bet on the stall’s 01-41 unit number for the upcoming 4D lottery draw.

Lo and behold, those who bet on the four numbers 0141 won the consolation prize, on Sunday, May 14.

A permutation of the number, 1401, even emerged as the top prize.

The stall owner, despite his business going up in flames, dubbed this a serendipitous win as "a silver lining".

More than 20 hawker stalls affected by fire

Shin Min Daily News reported that the fire had occurred at a Teochew-style fish soup stall.

The flame spread from the stall and affected over 20 nearby stalls as a result of the soot and smoke.

Stall owners and customers near the stall subsequently took the opportunity to place bets on lottery tickets bearing the unit number of the stall.

A 57-year-old cashier who lives near the hawker centre shared that everyone who bet on those four numbers were shocked by their win.

She won S$60 after betting only S$1 on the number.

She said her aunt was even luckier, winning around S$3,000.

A neighbouring stall owner estimated that at least 50 people had bet on the numbers and took home several thousand dollars in winnings.

She had bet S$8 on the same lucky numbers, winning a pretty penny. 

A small blessing despite the misfortune

The fish soup stall owner, surnamed Zheng, had similarly bet on the numbers and won S$600.

She shared that she felt happy that the accident had at least brought a windfall to those around her.

Zheng told Shin Min that she felt pleased when several individuals told her that they had won a prize because of her unit number. 

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News/Facebook & Sam Leese/Google

Ukraine tells China envoy it will reject any deal giving up territory to Russia

Attempt at political settlement.

May 18, 2023, 06:35 PM

Pink Dot 15 to 'celebrate all families', launches new initiative to support parents of LGBTQ+ people

At a media launch of its 15th edition, the organisation stressed that the LGBTQ+ community is not a threat to family values.

May 18, 2023, 06:15 PM

Japanese restaurant in M'sia serves cursed durian-flavoured ramen

Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

May 18, 2023, 06:13 PM

WP's Pritam Singh & PAP MPs to ask about ministers renting Ridout Road properties in Parliament

Questions on the matter were also filed by PAP MPs Murali Pillai, Sitoh Yih Pin and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

May 18, 2023, 06:09 PM

Harry & Meghan involved in ‘near catastrophic’ paparazzi car chase in NYC

Scary.

May 18, 2023, 05:43 PM

'Stranger Things' immersive pop-up at Bugis+ from Jun. 30-Oct. 1

Spooky.

May 18, 2023, 05:35 PM

Mum of 2 who used to hang out with school friends at NTUC Club facilities now uses it to make new memories with family

Some things don’t change.

May 18, 2023, 05:31 PM

I was evacuated from an MRT train in the NEL tunnel & climbed 12 storeys to get out

Quite an experience.

May 18, 2023, 05:11 PM

Manchester City thumps Real Madrid to reach Champions League final, sets the stage for possible treble

It's killing me to write this.

May 18, 2023, 05:07 PM

Free cancer screenings will encourage S'poreans to screen regularly, reduce need for costly treatment: DPM Wong

One in four Singaporeans are likely to develop some form of cancer in their lifetimes, according to statistics by NCCS.

May 18, 2023, 05:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.