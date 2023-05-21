Manchester City crowned Premier League champions after Arsenal loss, 5th time in 6 seasons

Manchester City has once again secured the Premier League title on Saturday (May 20), following a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal to Nottingham Forest.

They are now four “insurmountable” points ahead of the Gunners, who only have one game left in the current season, Sky News reported.

Arsenal had been ahead of City by eight points at one stage in Jan. 2023, but the latest defeat has confirmed that they can no longer win their first Premier League title since 2003/04.

Consecutive wins

On the the other hand, City had gone on a relentless winning streak of 11 matches in the league. This is the third time in a row that they have won the title, and the fifth time in six seasons.

City’s winning streak effectively set the stage for the completion of a potential treble, The Guardian reported.

The Treble is viewed as the crowning achievement in club football, which consists of a team winning its domestic league, its domestic cup, and the Champions League in the same season.

This feat was achieved by City's local rivals, Manchester United, back in 1999.

City has three more games as the Premier League champion, starting with Chelsea on May 21.

They will be up against Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Jun. 3, before facing Inter Milan at the Champions League final a week later on Jun. 10.

Related:

Top images via @BernardoCSilva & @ManCity on Twitter