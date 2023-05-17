S'porean man, 39, arrested after allegedly throwing drugs into toilet bowl during CNB raid

A 39-year-old man was among five Singaporeans arrested for suspected drug offences when Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers conducted anti-drug operations on May 15, 2023.

CNB said in a press release that a total of about 2,797g of heroin, 3,361g of cannabis, 384g of "Ice", 43 "Ecstasy" tablets, and 162 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operations.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of S$360,900.

The seizure of 2,797g of heroin, 3,361g of cannabis and 384g of "Ice" can feed the addiction of about 2,030 abusers for a week, said CNB.

Senja Road

On May 15 evening, CNB officers arrested four Singaporeans in the vicinity of Senja Road.

One of them, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences at a staircase landing of a residential block.

Before his arrest, the man was seen leaving a flat located in the same block.

CNB officers conducted a search on the man. About 956g of heroin and 24g of "Ice" were recovered.

Officers then raided the flat and arrested three occupants, aged 16, 17 and 39, for suspected drug offences.

Forced entry was effected as the occupants refused to open the door.

After entering the unit, CNB officers arrested the 39-year-old man in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been disposing controlled drugs into the toilet bowl.

About 1,841g of heroin, 331g of "Ice", 43 "Ecstasy" tablets, 162 Erimin-5 tablets, various drug paraphernalia and offensive weapons were seized from within the unit.

Serangoon North

In another operation conducted on the same evening, CNB officers arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences in the vicinity of Serangoon North Avenue 1.

A search was conducted on the man and officers recovered about 10g of "Ice" from him.

The man was subsequently escorted to a residential unit where about 19g of "Ice", 3,361g of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and electronic vaporisers used to consume the cannabis-containing vaporiser pods were seized from within the unit.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing, said CNB.

Drug trafficking is an offence under Section 5 of Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

The importation and exportation, possession, sale and consumption of controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs is also an offence in Singapore.

Top images via CNB.