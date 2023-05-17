Back

Man jailed 6 weeks for paying then 17-year-old student S$200 for sex after meeting him at secondary school event

The man told the student that he was attracted to him.

Matthias Ang | May 17, 2023, 05:03 PM

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to six weeks in prison after he paid a 17-year-old student S$200 for sex.

Chen Yiyuan was convicted on one charge of commercial sex with a minor below 18 years of age on May 16.

The incident took place at his home in Yishun on Mar. 12, 2022.

Met his victim at his secondary school's CNY performance in 2018

According to court documents, Chen met his victim during the Chinese New Year period in 2018, when he was invited back to his secondary school for an alumni song performance.

At that time, the victim was in Secondary One, and was a volunteer at the school's Chinese New Year celebrations.

The victim had been deployed as a backstage crew during the song performance.

Following the celebrations, Chen contacted the student over WhatsApp, whereupon they exchanged Instagram handles and followed each other.

Both of them would also comment occasionally on each other's Instagram posts.

Asked the victim out for fishing in 2022, said he felt attracted to him

Subsequently, in early-2022, Chen found out through Instagram that the student enjoys fishing.

Although Chen himself had never gone fishing before, he decided to try it as a means of getting closer to the student.

Both parties eventually arranged to have an outing at Sembawang Park, which lasted for about two hours.

During this time, Chen told the victim he felt emotionally attracted to him as he gave off a "chill vibe". Chen then suggested a second outing with the student, which took place a few days later.

During this outing however, the student brought along a friend, and Chen told investigators he did not get to talk much to the victim during this outing as he did not want to reveal too much about himself to the friend.

Messaged the student over Telegram in March 2022

Chen then started the messaging the victim over Telegram, instead of WhatsApp and Instagram, as Telegram allowed users to delete chat history.

In the early hours of Mar. 8, 2022, Chen messaged the victim asked if he was open to experimenting sexually with him.

When the victim replied that he was "not homosexual", Chen replied that he was straight but "curious about it (being gay)".

Chen eventually offered to pay the victim S$100-S$150, but was repeatedly rebuffed.

Court documents added that the conversation ended with the understanding that the student should let Chen know as to whether he could perform sexual acts on him.

Chen then continued to ask the student for his decision and the victim finally agreed to do so upon meeting up on Mar. 12, 2022.

Victim made police report on the same day

On the day of the incident, Chen picked up the student by car and drove him back to his residence.

He then performed oral sex on the student and gave him S$200 afterwards. The entire incident lasted about 15 minutes.

Chen then sent the student back to where he had picked him up.

The victim lodged a police report later that day and told investigators that the incident made him feel "filthy."

During investigation, Chen admitted that he decided to offer payment to the student as he thought this was an "exchange of benefits for both parties".

Chen also admitted that at the time of the incident, he knew the student was born in 2005 and would be around 17 to 18 years' old.

Chen's defence lawyer, Tanaya Kinjavdekar, told the court on May 16 that Chen was genuinely remorseful and also had a low risk of reoffending, The Straits Times reported.

For obtaining the commercial sexual services of a person below the age of 18, Chen could have been punished with a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

