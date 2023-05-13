Artist pencil sketches elderly couple on MRT train, makes their day, week, month, possibly year

An artist in Singapore, Jeff Lai Pin Nean, has been sketching strangers and passing them the drawing for quite some time now.

In one of his latest impromptu illustration sessions, he drew an elderly couple on the MRT train -- and made them smile.

He posted an Instagram Reel of the encounter on May 4, which has been viewed some 500,000 times.

The video

The video starts with the couple sitting together in the MRT.

The elderly man was using his phone while the elderly woman beside him peered over to take a look.

"The guy was so immersed in his phone," Jeff narrated.

Eventually, the lady looked away and was staring into blank space as the man continued using his phone.

That's when Jeff decided to whip out his sketchbook and drew the couple with a pencil.

Once they have reached their stop, the couple got up to leave and Jeff followed them, catching a glimpse of the two holding hands.

As they were on the escalator, he walked ahead and handed them the drawing.

"Hello, sorry. I made a drawing for you on the train."

The woman responded: "Aiyo, thank you." Her initial shocked expression quickly turned into a grin.

The artist and the couple saluted multiple times to show their appreciation.

Not the first time

This was not the first time Jeff has surprised strangers with drawings of them.

He previously drew a staff at Ikea who was clearing the trolleys at the cafeteria.

He also drew a picture of a little girl skating around a running track and passed the final portrait to her father.

He most recently drew a Japan Airlines stewardess and she reciprocated by drawing him.

All images via playingwithpencil/IG.