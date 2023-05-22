Salesman, 26, allegedly stole Rolex, luxury watches & monies worth S$1.6m from Orchard Rd shop

A 26-year-old sales assistant was arrested on May 20, 2023, for allegedly misappropriating monies and luxury watches valued at about S$1.6 million from a luxury watch shop along Orchard Road.

Police later recovered 23 Rolexes and other luxury watches.

The watches alone were valued at approximately S$892,000.

The man, Baer Koh Shi Rui, was charged in court with one count of criminal breach of trust as an employee on May 22, 2023.

Court documents state that he committed the crime while employed at Luxehouze Singapore, located in Palais Renaissance on Orchard Road.

Police investigations revealed that Koh received large sums of money from victims to purchase luxury watches between September 2022 and May 2023.

After receiving the payments, Koh allegedly pocketed the funds.

He also allegedly stole several luxury watches from the shop and pawned the watches in exchange for cash.

The police recovered the 23 luxury watches after extensive enquiries and follow-ups.

If found guilty, Koh faces an imprisonment term of up to 15 years and shall also be liable to a fine.

Koh was remanded for further investigations and his next court mention was scheduled for May 29, 2023.

