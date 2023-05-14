34-year-old man arrested after being caught on tape lying naked on Sembawang Rd

A 34-year-old man was arrested in the wee hours of Friday morning (May 12) after he was found lying in the nude along Sembawang Road.

The incident was caught on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling along Sembawang Road.

The video has since been posted to the Telegram channel and Instagram page of Sgfollowsall.

In the video, the dashcam vehicle can be seen travelling down Sembawang Road.

The vehicle then slows down as a bare-bodied person lying on the road comes into view.

The man appears unbothered even as the vehicle's headlights shone on him directly.

The vehicle then manoeuvres to the left to get past the man.

Police received a call for assistance along Sembawang Road on May 12 at around 2:40am, the police said in response to queries from Mothership.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for appearing nude in public.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Sgfollowsall/Telegram