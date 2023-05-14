Back

34-year-old man arrested after being caught on tape lying naked on Sembawang Rd

Police investigations are ongoing.

Gawain Pek | May 14, 2023, 07:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 34-year-old man was arrested in the wee hours of Friday morning (May 12) after he was found lying in the nude along Sembawang Road.

The incident was caught on the dashcam of a vehicle travelling along Sembawang Road.

The video has since been posted to the Telegram channel and Instagram page of Sgfollowsall.

In the video, the dashcam vehicle can be seen travelling down Sembawang Road.

The vehicle then slows down as a bare-bodied person lying on the road comes into view.

The man appears unbothered even as the vehicle's headlights shone on him directly.

Gif via Sgfollowsall/Telegram.

The vehicle then manoeuvres to the left to get past the man.

Gif via Sgfollowsall/Telegram.

Police received a call for assistance along Sembawang Road on May 12 at around 2:40am, the police said in response to queries from Mothership.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for appearing nude in public.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Sgfollowsall/Telegram

Blackpink in S'pore: Jennie tells crowd to keep phones, man plays Angry Birds while fans outside have time of their lives

So much going on.

May 14, 2023, 05:11 PM

S'pore TikToker brings 60-year-old dad to his 1st Blackpink concert

So cute, so wholesome.

May 14, 2023, 05:03 PM

Man in M'sia absolutely done with sad strips of butter on Oldtown White Coffee's kaya toast

I would be done too.

May 14, 2023, 04:00 PM

Blackpink performs in S'pore for 1st time in 4 years, complains about the heat

Understandable.

May 14, 2023, 02:58 PM

Motorists in Yishun seen stopping a distance from traffic junction stop line to avoid scorching sun

The weather has been unbearable.

May 14, 2023, 02:46 PM

Firsthand: Can the 4G leaders inspire young S'poreans' confidence in the future of housing?

We don't have a crystal ball, but it doesn't hurt to guess.

May 14, 2023, 02:27 PM

'It was worth it': Chen Xiuhuan on sacrificing acting career to raise daughters

There's nothing quite like a mother's love.

May 14, 2023, 12:13 PM

SPCA providing 10 free pet health screenings around S'pore for low-income pet owners

Whether this initiative continues running depends on the amount of funds SPCA has and the needs of the residents.

May 14, 2023, 12:08 PM

SEA Games 2023: S'pore men's water polo team thrashes M'sia 14-1 to continue winning run

The team is now in second place in the competition table.

May 14, 2023, 11:47 AM

Firsthand: S'porean housewife who once felt 'worthless' now helps fellow mums make money from home cooking

Nothing better than mum's cooking.

May 14, 2023, 10:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.