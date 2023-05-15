M'sian woman caught carrying over S$20,000 in undeclared cash at Woodlands Checkpoint

A Malaysian woman arrived in Singapore carrying large amounts of undeclared currencies in her car, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on May 13.

The incident occurred on Apr. 25, when her Malaysian-registered vehicle was profiled by officers for thorough checks.

The cash was subsequently found wrapped in a pink plastic bag placed inside the car's centre console.

The amount of undeclared currencies, which included Singapore dollars, was found to be over S$20,000.

S$50,000 fine, 3 years' jail, or both for failing to declare cash of more than S$20,000 when travelling

ICA added that while there is no restriction on bringing in or taking out any type or amount of physical currency into Singapore, travellers are legally required to to submit a report to the police if the amount of money exceeds S$20,000.

Such a reporting requirement is part of efforts to combat international money laundering and terrorism financing, ICA highlighted.

Should a person fail to make a report, he or she is liable for an offence under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act, ICA said.

Such an offence is punishable with either a fine of up to S$50,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.

The money may also be seized and might also be confiscated upon conviction.

The case has since been referred to the police for further investigation.

Top photos via ICA/Facebook