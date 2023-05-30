Back

M'sia detains China-registered ship carrying scrap metal & relics possibly linked to British WW2 warships

Malaysian authorities are working to identify the origins of the items.

Yen Zhi Yi | May 30, 2023, 09:49 AM

A China-registered ship has been detained by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) on May 29, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

It was discovered 20.1 nautical miles (approximately 37km) east of Tanjung Siang in the Tanjung Sedili maritime zone.

First detained for illegal anchoring

The Fuzhou-registered ship was initially detained at 12:45pm after failing to provide anchoring clearance documents when inspected, according to MMEA in a May 29 statement on Facebook.

The ship was manned by 32 men aged between 23 and 57 years old, consisting of 21 Chinese nationals, 10 Bangladeshi nationals and a Malaysian.

It was also found to be carrying scrap metal and artillery shells suspected to be linked to a case involving unexploded ordnances at Tanjung Belungkor on May 19.

Reuters and Associated Press (AP) reported that the items are believed to be from the World War Two (WW2) era.

Illegal salvaging?

The ship's detainment comes shortly after Malaysia fishermen spotted maritime salvage equipment near the wrecks of two WW2 British warships, namely the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse.

According to videos and pictures shared on social media, a barge named Chuan Hong 68 was alleged to have been the ship spotted by the fishermen.

The Chuan Hong 68, whose homeport is Fuzhou, was also named as the vessel responsible for earlier attempts to salvage the warships, as well as several other WW2 wrecks in the region, including Indonesia.

However, Malaysian authorities did not confirm if the recently detained ship was the same one.

After reports of the alleged salvaging activities emerged, the United Kingdom’s National Museum of the Royal Navy expressed their concern in a statement dated May 24.

"We are distressed and concerned at the apparent vandalism for personal profit of HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse. They are designated war graves."

The two shipwrecks serve as the resting place for more than 800 British sailors who were killed when the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked on Dec. 10, 1941.

Investigations ongoing

The MMEA will be working with the relevant authorities to identify the origins of the cannon shells, wrote the statement.

The metal salvaged from the two shipwrecks are known as pre-war steel, which is valuable and can be smelted for manufacturing or medical use, according to AP.

The case is being investigated under Section 491B(1)(L) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

If found guilty, one can face up to a fine of RM100,000 (S$29,358), imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

