S$600,000 luxury watch never bought or sold: 3 S'pore men, aged 29-32, to be charged with cheating payment processing company

The police have arrested three men, aged between 29 and 32, for their suspected involvement in deceiving a payment processing company into making payment of more than S$600,000 in connection with the purchase of a luxury watch.

On Aug. 25, 2021, the police received a report by the payment processing company about a suspicious transaction where a man had sought a refund of over S$600,000 incurred on his debit card for the purchase of the luxury watch.

Preliminary investigations revealed that sometime between June and July 2021, the man, with the help of two accomplices, had purportedly deceived the payment company to transfer 14 payments to the purported seller for the luxury watch.

The ruse

It was previously reported that preliminary investigations revealed that two of the men purportedly handed over their personal and company bank accounts to the third man, who then allegedly used two accounts to conduct a dozen or so online transactions via the payment processing company between June and July 2021.

The two men had allegedly received commissions or rewards amounting to more than S$9,000 by handing over their bank accounts, the Singapore police said in 2021.

After payments were made, the buyer claimed that the luxury watch was never delivered and sought a full refund from the payment company.

In the latest update on this case, the police said no watch was ever bought or sold.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department established the identities of the men and arrested them on Sep. 2, 2021.

Investigations revealed that the payments made by the processing company were to a shell company which did not appear to have other business activities.

The three men were scheduled to be charged in court on May 26, 2023.

Two of the men, aged 31 and 32, will be charged for engaging in a conspiracy to cheat the payment processing company.

The third man, aged 29, will be charged for cheating.

The offence of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to three years and a fine.

The police said it take a serious view of cheating offences, and offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

Top photo via Unsplash