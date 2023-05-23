Taxi pinned under lorry on CTE, unconscious taxi driver & 2 elderly passengers sent to hospital

An accident involving a lorry and a taxi occurred along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on the evening of May 22, 2023, causing a long jam on the expressway as only one lane was usable.

Footage of the incident has been uploaded to Facebook.

The front of the taxi appeared to be pinned under the lorry.

Taxi driver unconscious

The police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the crash at around 8:25pm.

A 52-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

Two female taxi passengers, 74 and 76, and a male lorry passenger, 36, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Massive jam along CTE

A TikTok video suggested that the incident had caused a long jam along CTE.

TikTok user @manhunt2k who claimed to pass by the scene said in his video that the jam was still ongoing at 10:56pm.

