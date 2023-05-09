Back

Livestreamers entice people in S'pore to pay S$1,000 for pearls in shucked oysters

Another gimmick.

Belmont Lay | May 09, 2023, 04:26 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Another day, another too good to be true sales pitch.

Shopee has put a stop to the livestreaming of shucking of oysters and retrieving its pearls for sale on its platform following public feedback.

The livestreams on the online shopping site was aimed at Singaporean audiences.

This style of marketing products to audiences was popularised in China, where livestreamers take to online platforms to sell a variety of goods, occasionally going beyond the peddling of food and everyday items by selling products with questionable value.

How sale supposedly works

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader tipped it off about the livestream.

According to the Chinese news report, the sale works roughly like this: The seller will shuck the oysters live on air, while claiming that any pearl bigger than 13mm in diameter will be bought by a ready dealer on hand for up to S$400,000.

This pitch served as a way to entice viewers to transfer money straightaway to the seller to buy the oyster before it gets shucked.

The price for gaining ownership of the oyster, which the seller claimed can be upwards of a hundred years old, can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

First-time participants in the sale need to pay S$1,000, while those who just followed the seller need to pay S$5,000.

However, for buyers who have been following the live-streaming account for some time, they would need to transfer up to S$15,000 for a chance of owning the oyster.

Going by this sales pitch, audiences are enticed to potentially earn multiple times their outlay in a matter of minutes if the oyster shucked contained a large pearl inside.

Multiple livestreams on given night

Up to four such livestreams can occur simultaneously at one time during peak evening viewing periods.

Shin Min reported that the livestreams occurred some time around 8:30pm on May 2, and lasted till midnight, with about 20 viewers on one stream.

Audiences were also encouraged to pool funds together to make a collective purchase.

The livestream provided a Malaysian phone number and a WeChat account, and audiences were urged to get in touch with the person on the line to make payment.

The entire operation was described as a mystery box type of lottery game.

In response to Shin Min, Shopee said such livestreams contravene their policies and have been banned.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

8 alleged S'pore members of criminal syndicate to be charged for illegal remote gambling

Two of the eight face further charges under under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Offences (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

May 09, 2023, 04:19 PM

LTA seeking operators for new Jurong Region & Cross Island Lines, open to foreign partner for SMRT & SBS Transit

New lines.

May 09, 2023, 03:36 PM

Andrea De Cruz & Pierre Png celebrate 21st liver transplant anniversary

Her donor, her hero.

May 09, 2023, 03:34 PM

Chinese boy band WayV performing in S'pore on June 2, 2023

Nice.

May 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

Home rental scams using online platforms increased from 192 cases in 2021 to 979 a year later: Sun Xueling

The Police have been working with online platforms to remove suspicious accounts and advertisements and working with the Council for Estate Agencies.

May 09, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore man, 23, jailed for kicking over his 6-week-old child's pram as baby cried before he & his girlfriend can have sex

He was sentenced to 13 months and 9 weeks' jail with 3 strokes of the cane.

May 09, 2023, 02:11 PM

Group allegedly kick & punch security officer at Farrer Park condo, leaves him injured

Two men, aged 26 and 58, are assisting the police with investigations.

May 09, 2023, 01:38 PM

S'pore breaks SEA Games & national record after bagging gold in men's swimming 4x100m medley relay race

Well done.

May 09, 2023, 01:33 PM

Canadian rock band Sum 41 becomes casualty of society, will disband after 27 years

I don't want this moment to ever end :(

May 09, 2023, 01:30 PM

5-decade old aquarium shop in Kovan market badly hit after car park closure, internet jumps in to help

The owner, a 72-year-old man, shared that he does not have capacity for e-commerce operations.

May 09, 2023, 01:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.