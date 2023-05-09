Livestreamers entice people in S'pore to pay S$1,000 for pearls in shucked oysters

Another day, another too good to be true sales pitch.

Shopee has put a stop to the livestreaming of shucking of oysters and retrieving its pearls for sale on its platform following public feedback.

The livestreams on the online shopping site was aimed at Singaporean audiences.

This style of marketing products to audiences was popularised in China, where livestreamers take to online platforms to sell a variety of goods, occasionally going beyond the peddling of food and everyday items by selling products with questionable value.

How sale supposedly works

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader tipped it off about the livestream.

According to the Chinese news report, the sale works roughly like this: The seller will shuck the oysters live on air, while claiming that any pearl bigger than 13mm in diameter will be bought by a ready dealer on hand for up to S$400,000.

This pitch served as a way to entice viewers to transfer money straightaway to the seller to buy the oyster before it gets shucked.

The price for gaining ownership of the oyster, which the seller claimed can be upwards of a hundred years old, can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

First-time participants in the sale need to pay S$1,000, while those who just followed the seller need to pay S$5,000.

However, for buyers who have been following the live-streaming account for some time, they would need to transfer up to S$15,000 for a chance of owning the oyster.

Going by this sales pitch, audiences are enticed to potentially earn multiple times their outlay in a matter of minutes if the oyster shucked contained a large pearl inside.

Multiple livestreams on given night

Up to four such livestreams can occur simultaneously at one time during peak evening viewing periods.

Shin Min reported that the livestreams occurred some time around 8:30pm on May 2, and lasted till midnight, with about 20 viewers on one stream.

Audiences were also encouraged to pool funds together to make a collective purchase.

The livestream provided a Malaysian phone number and a WeChat account, and audiences were urged to get in touch with the person on the line to make payment.

The entire operation was described as a mystery box type of lottery game.

In response to Shin Min, Shopee said such livestreams contravene their policies and have been banned.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News