'S'pore is special': 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn

If you have yet to watch "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", do not worry as there are no spoilers here.

In a May 12 TikTok video by Geek Culture, a local entertainment website that focuses on tech, games and pop culture, director James Gunn shared what Singapore meant to him.

First press junket for "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy was in Singapore

Gunn was speaking to Geek Culture during the press junket for his latest film, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".

He reminisced how Singapore was the first stop for the press junket for the first movie in the trilogy, "Guardians of the Galaxy", back in 2014.

In an old clip from that junket, Gunn expressed his hopes for creating more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Little did young Gunn know how much Marvel would grow over the next nine years, with 32 movies out and many more to come.

Gunn shared that things appeared to have come full circle, starting and ending the press junkets in Singapore, and described Singapore as "special".

"We started this journey in Singapore. Like that was the very first step of the press junket ever was going to Singapore. This is our last interview on the press junket right now. So I started in Singapore, and now I'm ending with Singapore, and that means Singapore is special."

Geek Culture's video then superimposed the Singapore national anthem over the video.

Numerous netizens commented "Majulah Singapura" in solidarity, while others stated how special this clip made them feel.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is currently playing in cinemas.

All photos via Geek Culture/TikTok