2 Indonesian women caught carrying more than S$35,600 in undeclared cash at S'pore Cruise Centre

The case has been referred to SPF for further investigation.

Syahindah Ishak | May 15, 2023, 07:17 PM

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Singapore Cruise Centre stopped two Indonesian women who were arriving into Singapore by ferry on May 10, 2023.

Undeclared foreign currencies worth over S$35,600

ICA said in a Facebook post that an X-ray screening of the women's baggage uncovered that they were carrying large amounts of undeclared currencies.

The women were then directed to undergo thorough checks.

Officers uncovered three stacks of cash wrapped in plastic bags which were placed inside two suitcases and a backpack.

The total amount of undeclared foreign currencies was more than S$35,600 in value, ICA said.

Image via ICA/Facebook.

Image via ICA/Facebook.

Image via ICA/Facebook.

The case was subsequently referred to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for further investigation.

Travellers must submit a full and accurate report to SPF if they are entering or leaving Singapore carrying a total value of currency exceeding S$20,000.

Those who fail to do so can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The CBNI may also be seized and upon conviction, may also be confiscated.

Top images via ICA/Facebook.

