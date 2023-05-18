Back

ICA never seized Lee Hsien Yang's passport

His passport remains valid.

Belmont Lay | May 18, 2023, 01:51 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Lee Hsien Yang's passport remains valid and it was never seized, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on May 17.

ICA's statement was issued in response to media queries in the wake of a disciplinary tribunal for Kwa Kim Li, the lawyer of Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

The statement clarified that Lee Hsien Yang's passport was never in ICA’s possession during and following Kwa Kim Li’s disciplinary tribunal hearing.

Tribunal report details

On May 5, a report released by the disciplinary tribunal stated that Lee Hsien Yang had applied to give evidence by video link as his "passport was currently being held by immigration authorities in connection with an immigration issue".

The report also said "he was unlikely to get it back in time for the hearing".

The report said Lee Hsien Yang had applied to give evidence via video link, which the tribunal noted was one of the issues raised prior to the commencement of the evidentiary hearing.

But it was revealed that Kwa had rejected the application.

Her lawyer argued that Kwa would be unable to cross-examine Lee Hsien Yang in person and would be prejudiced by the inability to do so.

Lee Hsien Yang put forth in a video hearing for this application that he was unable to travel due to matters beyond his control, and that he could "give evidence by video link" as there were solutions available for him to do so.

The tribunal noted that Lee Hsien Yang argued that he would face "unfair prejudice" if the application was not granted.

There was no mention of when the application was made.

It was also not made known when the hearing subsequently occurred.

Declined to state why passport handed over

However, the tribunal noted that the counsel for Lee Hsien Yang declined to state why the passport had been handed over, or even when that occurred, despite repeated requests.

The date when the passport was hand over was critical, the tribunal noted, as it would determine if Lee Hsien Yang's inability to travel "was a matter beyond his control or occasioned by his own actions".

Eventually, the tribunal allowed the application for Lee Hsien Yang to give evidence via video link after consideration.

But the tribunal also said it was "disturbed" by Lee Hsien Yang's "refusal to give reasons why and the circumstances under which he did not have possession of his passport".

The tribunal added that Kwa would not be prejudiced by cross-examining Lee Hsien Yang via video link.

Background

The tribunal found that Kwa had misled Lee Kuan Yew's children -- Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Wei Ling -- in email responses to their queries.

Kwa was also found to have failed to safeguard Lee Kuan Yew's confidentiality while handling his will.

She was ordered to pay a penalty of S$13,000 and to pay costs and disbursements to Lee Hsien Yang and The Law Society of Singapore.

Lee Hsien Yang and his wife Lee Suet Fern left Singapore after declining to attend a police interview in July 2022 relating to lying in judicial proceedings about the late Lee Kuan Yew's will.

Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Wei Ling are the brother and sister of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Lee Kuan Yew is the father of the trio.

Top photo via Overseas Singaporean YouTube

SIA staff getting up to 8 months' bonus after record profits

Great way to fly.

May 18, 2023, 11:23 AM

LTA, TP officers check cars going to 'Fast & Furious' red carpet with a Vin Diesel lookalike

They are family.

May 18, 2023, 02:22 AM

Indonesian minister arrested under corruption charges

Allegedly involved in scheme related to base transceiver stations (BTS).

May 17, 2023, 06:31 PM

Google deleting accounts not used for more than 2 years starting Dec. 2023

This includes content on Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and YouTube.

May 17, 2023, 06:12 PM

Man fulfils deathbed wish by finishing 'Legend of Zelda' video game years after brother dies of cancer

He was hesitant to complete the final stage for ages, fearing he would lose his special connection with his brother.

May 17, 2023, 06:06 PM

SEA Games volunteers take turns to ask S'pore athlete for photo together

Scoring runs and stealing hearts.

May 17, 2023, 05:50 PM

Sentosa hotels, attractions & F&B operators to stop using plastic bottled water by end-2023

The island-wide policy will cut down on at least two million water bottles each year.

May 17, 2023, 05:48 PM

Taiwan’s KMT nominates New Taipei City mayor Hou Yu-ih as presidential candidate

The race begins.

May 17, 2023, 05:36 PM

Sony Pictures seeking male lead to star with Jackie Chan in new film, S'pore-based actors eligible

Application is via Google Forms.

May 17, 2023, 05:11 PM

S'porean woman, 41, jailed for stabbing son, 11, in the thigh after he entered her room without permission

She was sentenced to two months' jail.

May 17, 2023, 05:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.