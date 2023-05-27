SPF still trying to identify underwear-clad man in Hillview drain after 5-hour manhunt

A man, clad in underwear, was reportedly spotted by a member of the public under a covered drain at the footpath along Hume Avenue in Hillview on the morning of May 25.

The member of the public subsequently alerted the police.

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene of the incident on May 26, a resident nearby said that he saw a group of police officers in the area on Thursday.

More than 10 police vehicles were seen, and around 30 Gurkhas and uniformed police officers were assisting in the search of the man, he added.

Other residents also told the Chinese paper that the police cordoned off a large area after arriving at the scene and lifted up the drain cover with an iron bar before continuing with their investigation.

According to various local media, the manhunt took about five hours.

Multiple items retrieved from the drain: residents

Around noon on May 25, residents saw workers retrieving a whole range of household items, including two chairs, a mattress, a black suitcase, and a brown luggage bag, from the drain.

The items were placed inside a trash bag which was taken away by the police.

The Chinese paper observed that the drain was approximately 2m deep, with a set of steps leading from aboveground to within the drain.

The tunnel was also wide enough to allow three people to pass through at the same time.

Statement from police

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they received a call for assistance at 51 Hume Avenue on Thursday at around 6:40am.

However, the person left the area before the police were able to access the drainage system.

With the assistance of the national water agency PUB, the police officers found multiple discarded items inside the drain, including a luggage, clothing, fashion accessories, kitchenware, and 20 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The discarded items were of no value and have since been cleared, the police added.

Currently, the case has been referred to Singapore Customs, and the police are still trying to establish the identity of the person.

"Members of the public are advised to call '999' immediately if they see any persons behaving suspiciously in their neighbourhood," the police said.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News