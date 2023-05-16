Back

Heytea & Fendi collab in China, drink apparently costs S$3.65

We also want.

Lee Wei Lin | May 16, 2023, 12:21 PM

Heytea and Fendi are launching what appears to be a China-only collaboration.

Although the collaboration has not been officially announced, Heytea teased the launch on their Weibo account by changing their profile photo and posting a teaser.

According to multiple users on Xiaohongshu, the drink costs RMB 19 (S$3.65), and will be launched on May 17.

One user described the drink as a "refreshing smoothie" with hints of orange, mango, and passionfruit.

The collab is said to include a cup, cup sleeve, cooler bag, straw, paper bag, coaster and wappen.

Redemption details for the full range of products have not been announced at press time.

Photo by 花耶耶菜 on Xiaohongshu

Unfortunately for us, Heytea Singapore has confirmed that this collab will not be making its way to us.

Sad.

Top photos from 花耶耶菜 & 阳阳阳阳阳阳阳 on Xiaohongshu

