Heytea & Fendi collab in China, drink apparently costs S$3.65

Heytea and Fendi are launching what appears to be a China-only collaboration.

Although the collaboration has not been officially announced, Heytea teased the launch on their Weibo account by changing their profile photo and posting a teaser.

According to multiple users on Xiaohongshu, the drink costs RMB 19 (S$3.65), and will be launched on May 17.

One user described the drink as a "refreshing smoothie" with hints of orange, mango, and passionfruit.

The collab is said to include a cup, cup sleeve, cooler bag, straw, paper bag, coaster and wappen.

Redemption details for the full range of products have not been announced at press time.

Unfortunately for us, Heytea Singapore has confirmed that this collab will not be making its way to us.

Sad.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from 花耶耶菜 & 阳阳阳阳阳阳阳 on Xiaohongshu