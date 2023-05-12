Back

Glenn Yong attends same event as Blackpink's Jennie & BTS' Jungkook in Seoul

Successful fanboy.

Russell Ang | May 12, 2023, 05:58 PM

Events

For many, meeting our favourite idol may seem like an unattainable fantasy.

But Singaporean singer-actor Glenn Yong managed to turn this into a reality recently.

Well, sort of.

Met Blackpink's Jennie and BTS's Jungkook

In an Instagram video from May 11, the 26-year-old posted that he attended the same event as K-pop group Blackpink's Jennie and BTS's Jungkook while in Seoul.

He didn't get to interact with the idols per se, but hey, that's as close as one can get to these star idols.

Yong was there to attend a pop-up-store event for the apparel brand Calvin Klein.

To give some context, the event was held to celebrate the launch of Jennie's latest limited-edition line “Jennie for Calvin Klein.”

The K-pop idol is the current global ambassador of Calvin Klein.

Other celebs in attendance included BTS's Jungkook, who recently became an ambassador for the brand himself.

Image via @glennyqh on Instagram

Nice.

Top image via @glennyqh on Instagram

