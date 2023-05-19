Back

Giant offering grocery vouchers for discounts of S$3 - S$20 until Jun. 7, 2023

Useful if you shop for groceries often.

Joshua Lee | May 19, 2023, 11:28 AM

Events

Giant is giving out grocery vouchers from now until Jun. 7.

The vouchers entitle customers to discounts when they spend a minimum amount at Giant supermarkets.

What vouchers are available?

These are the vouchers available:

  • S$3 off (with minimum spend of S$30 in a single receipt)

  • S$5 off (with minimum spend of S$50 in a single receipt)

  • S$20 off (with minimum spend of S$100 in a single receipt). This is only available for yuu members.

How to get and use the vouchers?

Just download these images and flash one voucher when checking out at a Giant supermarket. If you want to use these vouchers, you need to check out at a manned counter (you cannot use the vouchers at self-checkout counters).

There is no limit on the number of vouchers each customer can download.

But, of course, there are terms and conditions attached to their use:

  • Only one voucher can be used per transaction per customer.

  • Customers cannot split bills at check out.

  • The vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions (like a senior citizen discount) or vouchers.

  • The vouchers cannot be used to purchase tobacco and cigarettes, newspaper and magazines, infant milk powder, phone cards, Dairy Farm Gift Vouchers, lottery and purchases from concessionaires.

More information can be found here.

Top image credit: Giant

