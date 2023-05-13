Porsche catches fire at Sentosa Cove home porch

Update: The car has been identified as a Porsche.

A white Porsche at a Sentosa Cove home was seen on fire.

The incident occurred on May 12.

Footage of the white supercar on fire was put up on Facebook and TikTok.

The fire engulfed the vehicle and plumes of black smoke were clearly visible.

At one point, an explosion was seen, causing sparks to fly from the vehicle.

The car appeared to be parked at the front porch on the ground floor at the street level.

It was identified as a Ferrari by online commenters.

However, it was subsequently identified as a Porsche.

The fire caught the attention of passersby who could only stand and watch at a distance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire on Friday, May 12 at 12 Cove Way at about 6:50pm.

Two people were evacuated from the location prior to their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two water jets.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

