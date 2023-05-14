Back

Motorists in Yishun seen stopping a distance from traffic junction stop line to avoid scorching sun

The weather has been unbearable.

Gawain Pek | May 14, 2023, 02:46 PM

The heat in the past couple of days has made stepping into the sun feel like stepping into an oven which has been pre-heated to 200oC.

TikTok user @randomnook captured a scene on her vehicle's dashcam which proved that in intense temperatures, Singaporeans share the same brain cell.

Beating the heat on the road

In the clip, which was posted on May 13, motorists can be seen lined up far from the stop line on the road at a traffic junction.

They appear to be at least one to two car-lengths away from the actual line, which is under the bright sunlight.

Instead, one driver and a motorcyclist chose to wait for the light to turn green in the shadow cast by a nearby building.

Gif via @randomnook/TikTok.

It is obvious that the motorists have done so to avoid being baked in the heat of the sun.

In jest, the user wrote in the on-screen captions that only in Singapore are drivers "so afraid of the sun".

As a disclaimer, the user noted in the clip that she is Singaporean too.

In fact, the car she was in had also pulled over in the shade behind the motorcyclist.

@randomnook #trafficstophumor ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Same, to be honest

Other TikTok users had a whole range of reactions in the comments section.

A number of users were quick to point out that the scene was captured in Yishun:

A quick check on Google Maps revealed that the scene was captured at the junction between Yishun Street 21 and Yishun Ring Road.

Others empathised with the motorists.

A handful pointed out that the loop detectors and sensors beneath the road surface  that control traffic signals might not detect the vehicles if they stopped so far away from the junction.

Whatever it is, there is a consensus that the weather lately is a little too much.

Top image via @randomnook/TikTok, Canva

