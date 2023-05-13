Absolutely free & some paid events at Flipside festival back at Esplanade from May 26 to Jun. 4

My parents once took me to a circus show when I was a kid, and it served as a once-in-a-lifetime experience — the exhilarating stunts of aerialists, the epic atmosphere fueled by rousing music, and the humorous performances.

The catch? It wasn’t cheap.

However, this coming June school holiday is a chance to get it all absolutely free.

Or you could also choose to pay a small premium to get other contemplative and interactive experiences beyond fun and laughter.

That’s because the Flipside festival will be back at Esplanade along with 30 programmes by local artists and international performers from May 26 to Jun. 4, 2023.

True to its thematic name, the workshops and performances will provide a different perspective to life for the whole family.

Unless otherwise stated, all programmes are free to watch with seats on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Forget me not” & “Aerial Open Stage” (May 26 - May 28)

Let’s start with the aerialists.

For the festival's first three days, there will be daily performances by aerialists at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre at Esplanade — free to watch for everyone.

My Dream (Jun 1 - Jun 2)

Not an actual clown like those you find at birthday parties, “shy clown” Mr Ham from South Korea will bring you his entrancing show of mime, juggling, balancing and object manipulation.

Imagine Charlie Chaplin meets a clown.

Bakéké (Bucket) (Jun 1 - Jun 4)

Another not-so-typical clown is Fabrizio born in the Italian Alps — an ex-pizza chef and a postman who somehow found love in juggling and decided to train in a circus school.

His show is called Bakéké (This means bucket in Hawaiian. Why Hawaiian? I don’t know.)

If you think sitting down and watching shows doesn’t sit well with you, the festival also provides a tonne of interactive programmes and workshops.

Seagulls (May 27 - May 28)

No, this is not an AI-generated image. They are giant Seagulls that really will descend upon Esplanade in a scavenging frenzy.

Probably not so much of an “interactive” programme but more of a they-“interact”-with-you-by-snatching-your-hat-off-you way.

Look out for them as you enter Esplanade on the second and third days of the festival.

Circus Park (May 26 - May 28)

Remember the Korean hit drama Squid Game？

Taiwan’s Circus Gate will also be bringing you “reimagined” children's games and inviting you into the playing space to experience them first-hand.

If you’re looking for the same kind of fun (minus the bullets flying over your head, of course), this is the thing for you.

Control Freak (Jun 2 - Jun 4)

If you think the most dazzling performance you can get from a circus show is men jumping through fiery hoops, you’re absolutely wrong.

Get ready to be stunned by Kulu Orr from Israel when he shows you what happens when state-of-the-art technology meets circus and humour, accompanied by music mayhem.

Just look at this:

The show will also have a few interactive segments where they will invite the audience up to the stage and join in the fun.

More of the trailer here:

Tickets cost S$38. Students, NSFs, Seniors & PWDs can get tickets at S$30 in limited quantity. Show for ages 6 and above.

Craft Activity: Knead to Juggle (May 27 - Jun 4)

Flipside also teaches you how to make your own juggling balls.

Well, they said if you can’t juggle (like me), you can use them as a stress ball instead.

Juggling-themed circus shows

The Annoying Circus Comedy Show by Mr Bee (May 28) Spectacularly Me (May 29) Circus Olympics (Jun 3 - Jun 4)

Besides being personally involved in juggling, plenty of juggling-themed shows are going on during the festival.

Singapore’s Mr Bee’s slapstick-juggling-comedy show, “Circus Olympics” with their “epic juggling showdown”, and UK street performer Robin Curtis in “Spectacularly Me” juggling not only balls but also knives.

Do you know what they say? When you can’t juggle, you watch others juggle.

The Flipside of comedy

When they say it will be a “playful festival”, I had thought it would be “all fun”, but like there are two sides to a coin, there’s also a flipside to comedy.

Chimpanzee (May 26 - May 28）

Inspired by real-life stories of chimpanzees raised in human homes, the puppet play “Chimpanzee” by Nick Lehane from the U.S. tells a heartbreaking story of a creature caught between two worlds.

It’s difficult to put into words why you should watch it — the raw emotions from the heartstrings-tugging life-like motions, coupled with the exquisiteness of the music and light placement.

You can see the trailer for yourself here:

Tickets cost S$38. Students, NSFs, Seniors & PWDs can get tickets at S$30 in limited quantity. Show for ages 12 and above.

Famous Puppet Death Scenes (Jun 2 - Jun 4)

People say art imitates life. The Old Trout Puppet Workshop tells you art imitates death with its “Famous Puppet Death Scenes”.

The troupe puts death on full display, forcing you to confront your deepest and darkest fears of mortality through twisted humour.

Buckets will not be provided (not sure if you can get them from the Bakéké performance). Not recommended for the emotionally fragile.

Here’s the preview:

Tickets cost S$38. Students, NSFs, Seniors & PWDs can get tickets at S$30 in limited quantity. Show for ages 14 and above. Advisory 16: Mature content, including depictions of puppet nudity, suicide and violence.

Family fun

Parent-Child Workshop: Fun with Improv (May 28)

SABOsTAGE! will be hosting a workshop that encourages bonding between parent and child using acting improvisations in fun and easy-to-play games.

S$15 per pax, tickets have to be bought in pairs. For ages 6 and above.

Everything else

COMICAL 100: Improv Comedy Deathmatch (Jun 3)

On the second last day of the festival, there will be an improvisational comedy “deathmatch” where the comedians will fight for your votes on the stage to be the last one standing.

Circus Open Stage, Circus 101 & Glow Edition (Jun 3 - Jun 4)

Bornfire Circus will also be hosting the Circus Open Stage on the last two days, where different solo performers will get to be on stage to show off their circus skills. They will also be conducting circus activities, free for the public — with a “glow in the dark” edition at night.

Local artistes

Local artistes such as ”Big Brown Girl” Ross Nasir, opera singer Kira Lim, pop artist Dominic Chin, singer-actress Nadya Zaheer, musician Vivien Yap, Tiktok influencer Jessica Chan and local group Siao Sing Songs will bring you performances of music (or “noises”) with humour.

The Art of Tutting: A Fusion of Geometry and Dance (May 28 - Jun 4)

Last but not least, the local group Tutelage will also be performing tutting, a type of dance style where “body and arm movements are based on mathematical and geometric angles and shapes.”

Age limit applies to some events. Accessibility services are available. More information on Flipside’s event website.

Thanks to this sponsored article by The Esplanade, this writer is in a state of life contemplation.

All images via The Esplanade