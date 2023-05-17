Back

S$564 million in Enhanced CPF Housing Grants disbursed to 18,000 first-timer households in 2022

The amount was the highest since the introduction of the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant in 2019.

Winnie Li | May 17, 2023, 01:09 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

More than 18,000 households who bought their first HDB flat received the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG) in 2022, said the Housing and Development Board.

The total quantum of Enhanced CPF Housing Grant that was disbursed in 2022 amounted to S$564 million.

This marks a 13 per cent increase from the EHG disbursed in 2021 and it is the highest amount distributed by HDB since the introduction of the grant in September 2019.

For the uninitiated, EHG serves as a replacement for the Additional CPF Housing Grant and the Special CPF Housing Grant, removing the restrictions on the choice of flat type and location that was previously put in place for first-time buyers.

Eligible first-time buyers can receive up to S$80,000 of EHG if their average monthly household income does not exceed S$9,000 a month.

For eligible singles aged 35 and above who are looking to purchase their first home, they can enjoy an EHG of up to S$40,000 if they earn less than S$4,500 a month.

Benefitting 49,500 first-timer households since 2019

The number of households who received the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant has increased over the years, from 14,000 households in 2020 to 16,000 households in 2021, and finally 18,000 households in 2022. This, said HDB, is in line in line with the higher sales volume of HDB flats and increasing number of eligible homebuyers.

In total, HDB disbursed S$1.56 billion in Enhanced CPF Housing Grants from September 2019 to December 2022 to 49,500 first-timer households.

About 57.4 per cent of them bought a flat from HDB from various sales modes, including Build-to-Order and Sale of Balance Flats, while the rest purchased a resale flat.

With the EHG and market discounts (discounts that HDB uses to price flats below market value), the vast majority of first-time buyers who purchased new flats were able to use 25 per cent or less of their monthly income to service their HDB loan instalment payments, with little or no cash outlay.

Ensure public housing remains affordable & accessible

Besides EHG, first-timers buying a resale flat may also be eligible to receive the following housing grants:

  • Proximity Housing Grant, which is for families and eligible singles buying a resale flat to live with or within 4km of their parents, child, or children

  • CPF Housing Grant, which is for families and eligible singles buying a new or resale HDB flat

Together with the EHG, eligible families can receive up to S$190,000 in housing grants, whereas singles can receive up to S$95,000.

Separately, from May 9, 2023, flat buyers can check their eligibility for a new or resale flat purchase, CPF housing grants (including the grant amount), and the application for an HDB housing loan (including the loan amount) upfront via the new HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter.

For second-time buyers, their HFE letter will also inform them of the resale, levy, or premium that they will have to pay upon the purchase of another subsidised flat from HDB.

Read more about the HFE letter and how to apply for one here:

Top image via Danist Soh/Unsplash

2 fights, 4 red cards & 1 goal from Beckham: Indonesia vs Thailand in SEA Games football final

Drama.

May 17, 2023, 03:38 PM

Human head found at Hokkaido lake, suspected to be that of missing angler after bear attack

There is a surge in bear sightings in Japan.

May 17, 2023, 03:19 PM

McDonald's to open free BT21 photo booth at Marine Cove on May 20 & 21

More BT21 things.

May 17, 2023, 02:19 PM

Bus service 405 in S'pore runs 7 days a year only & goes to Old Choa Chu Kang Road End

Funky.

May 17, 2023, 02:15 PM

Indonesian man charged with murder of wife, also allegedly mutilated & boiled her body

Their 3-year-old child witnessed the murder.

May 17, 2023, 01:32 PM

S'pore man, 43, allegedly confined daughter, 5, naked in toilet for hours, assaulted & murdered her

If convicted of murder, he may be sentenced to death.

May 17, 2023, 12:17 PM

Alchemist coffee bar opening at The Heeren anytime now

It will open sometime this month.

May 17, 2023, 12:16 PM

S'porean man, 39, arrested after allegedly throwing drugs into toilet bowl during CNB raid

He was arrested in the bathroom.

May 17, 2023, 11:45 AM

Motorcycles can now park at JB Sentral Building near CIQ complex, says Johor chief minister

Taking things into his own hands once again.

May 17, 2023, 11:05 AM

M'sia set to decriminalise possession & use of drugs to focus on rehabilitation, reduce prison overcrowding

Drug abusers who possess or small amounts of drugs will be sent for rehabilitation instead.

May 17, 2023, 10:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.