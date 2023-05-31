Chinese foreign minister tells Elon Musk: Developing China-US relations is like driving a car

China’s foreign affairs minister, Qin Gang, met with Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk on May 30.

During the meeting, the duo engaged in discussions on developing China’s automotive industry, as well as relations between the U.S. and China, according to Chinese media outlet CTGN.

Car metaphor

According to the meeting's readout issued by the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin highlighted that maintaining a “healthy, stable and constructive” U.S.-China relationship was beneficial to both sides.

He also described the two countries’ ties in terms of driving a Tesla car.

In order to develop U.S.-China ties, the driver would need to steer in the right direction, brake promptly to avoid danger and step on the accelerator to advance cooperation.

Qin also stated that China will continue to open up and create a “better market-oriented, legal, and international business environment for (foreign) enterprises", according to the readout’s translation by The Global Times.

“Conjoined twins”

The foreign ministry also quoted Musk as saying that the people of China are “diligent and intelligent” and that China's development was “well-deserved”.

He commented that U.S. and China were like “conjoined twins”, and expressed his opposition to the “decoupling” of the two economies.

Musk also said he looked forward to expanding Tesla’s business in China, which is the firm’s second-biggest market after the U.S, in light of increasing competition from Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Tesla’s shares also reportedly rose after the CEO's meeting with Qin.

Musk in China

Musk arrived in Beijing on May 30 in a private jet, Global Times reported.

In response to a question on his visit, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that “China always welcomes business figures from all countries” to “invest and do business”.

This was Musk’s first trip to the country after the pandemic.

He visited China in 2018 and 2019, during which he met then-Premier Li Keqiang, according to Reuters.

Later, he gained some attention on Chinese social media after celebrating the opening of Shanghai Tesla Gigafactory with a dance.

On May 31, Musk was spotted visiting China’s commerce and industry ministries, according to a later report by Reuters.

He is expected to visit his company’s Shanghai plant and meet other senior Chinese officials during his trip, though details remain unknown.

Reopening to businesses

Musk’s trip comes as various U.S. CEOs returned to China after its reversal of the zero-Covid policy and subsequent re-opening.

His visit coincided with Starbucks’ Laxman Narasimhan and JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon trips to the country, Reuters reported.

Narasimhan earlier met with Shanghai's Mayor Gong Zheng on May 29, according to the Global Times.

In March 2023, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was also in the country to attend the China Development Forum.

Top image via China's foreign ministry