Back

2 S'porean men, 19 & 26, arrested after being found with 4,150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | May 08, 2023, 04:34 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two Singaporean men, aged 19 and 26, were caught with 4,150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes on May 3, 2023.

They were found to have evaded S$444,216 in duties and taxes, Singapore Customs said in a news release on May 8.

Image via Singapore Customs.

How they were caught

On May 3, in the vicinity of Tuas Bay Close, Singapore Customs officers sighted a man opening the side compartment of a van containing black squarish objects.

A check was conducted and the officers uncovered 2,072 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van.

The man was arrested.

Image via Singapore Customs.

Image via Singapore Customs.

A second man was subsequently seen approaching the van.

He was also arrested.

Investigations revealed that the first man was allegedly engaged by the second man to collect the van at Tuas Bay Close to deliver the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Officers conducted a follow-up operation and checked on another van at Tuas Avenue 2, which led to the discovery of another 2,078 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes and the two vehicles were seized.

The total duty and GST evaded amounted to about S$407,530 and S$36,686 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing, Singapore Customs said.

In its press release, Singapore Customs said:

"Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act."

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Top image via Singapore Customs.

Diner finds cockroach in wanton mee, Toa Payoh hawker accuses her of putting it in to get refund

SFA stated that they are investigating the incident.

May 08, 2023, 04:20 PM

Youths who aspire to own car has fallen but COE prices still a concern, CAT A & B COEs get one-time quota increase: Iswaran

Respondents to the survey cited ready access to public transport as the reason they do not wish to own a car.

May 08, 2023, 03:20 PM

4 teens, 13-17, under investigation after break-in & vandalism at North Spring Primary School in Sengkang

The break-in resulted in "minor vandalism to several areas within the school", an school-issued advisory stated.

May 08, 2023, 03:17 PM

Fire at Tampines HDB flat: 60 residents evacuated, 1 conveyed to hospital

Firefighters extinguished the fire with a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

May 08, 2023, 03:06 PM

Uncle who joined mass spin class at S'pore Sports Hub stays unbothered by cycling at own pace

He's just vibing.

May 08, 2023, 02:59 PM

Woman, 54, jailed 6 months for arranging marriage-of-convenience for daughter, 31, to get S'pore visit pass

The plan was to prolong her stay and find a job here.

May 08, 2023, 02:24 PM

Scam websites & apps can be blocked in S'pore under new laws to combat cybercrimes

The bill will allow the government to issue directions on online crimes and create a framework to work more closely with online service providers.

May 08, 2023, 02:02 PM

Cow visits HDB flat for Hindu housewarming ritual, snacks on houseplant

Holy cow.

May 08, 2023, 01:44 PM

ICA doesn’t collect info on S’pore citizenship applicant's wealth: Shanmugam

Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam highlighted that wealth or net worth is “not a primary criterion for assessment”.

May 08, 2023, 12:56 PM

S'pore swimmer Jonathan Tan breaks national record, meets Olympics qualifying mark

Congratulations!

May 08, 2023, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.