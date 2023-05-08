2 S'porean men, 19 & 26, arrested after being found with 4,150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Two Singaporean men, aged 19 and 26, were caught with 4,150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes on May 3, 2023.

They were found to have evaded S$444,216 in duties and taxes, Singapore Customs said in a news release on May 8.

How they were caught

On May 3, in the vicinity of Tuas Bay Close, Singapore Customs officers sighted a man opening the side compartment of a van containing black squarish objects.

A check was conducted and the officers uncovered 2,072 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van.

The man was arrested.

A second man was subsequently seen approaching the van.

He was also arrested.

Investigations revealed that the first man was allegedly engaged by the second man to collect the van at Tuas Bay Close to deliver the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Officers conducted a follow-up operation and checked on another van at Tuas Avenue 2, which led to the discovery of another 2,078 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes and the two vehicles were seized.

The total duty and GST evaded amounted to about S$407,530 and S$36,686 respectively.

Investigations are ongoing, Singapore Customs said.

In its press release, Singapore Customs said:

"Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act."

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Top image via Singapore Customs.