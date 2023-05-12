Back

Cockroach in pastry heaven inside Lot One Délifrance display cabinet

Pain au cockroach.

Joshua Lee | May 12, 2023, 08:33 AM

Events

It appears that our local cockroaches have an international palate.

Less than a week after a roach was spotted chilling out in a pack of aburi sushi in a FairPrice outlet, a cockroach was spotted scurrying in a Délifrance display case alongside an assortment of pastries.

Facebook user Ki Ki posted the following images to Facebook group Complaint Singapore:

Credit: Ki Ki/Facebook

Credit: Ki Ki/Facebook

In the photos, the cockroach was seen near some pain au chocolat and sultana croissants.

Ki Ki identified the location as the Délifrance outlet at Lot One, and claimed that the cockroach was "running all over the pastries".

The Facebook user did not indicate the date or time the cockroach was spotted.

Responding to Mothership, Délifrance said that it has closed the Lot One outlet for fumigation and deep cleaning.

"Despite our strict SOPs on hygiene and cleanliness, we are regretful about this incident as we have always taken the safety of our customers and staff very seriously. Please be assured that we're taking full responsibility for this issue and have taken immediate action to close the outlet for deep cleaning and regain control of this matter."

More roaches having expensive taste

Image credit: Ki Ki/Facebook

